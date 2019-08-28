Ex-Dividend Reminder: Kellogg, Group 1 Automotive and McDonald's

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/30/19, Kellogg Co (Symbol: K), Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: GPI), and McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Kellogg Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.57 on 9/13/19, Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 9/17/19, and McDonald's Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.16 on 9/17/19. As a percentage of K's recent stock price of $62.35, this dividend works out to approximately 0.91%, so look for shares of Kellogg Co to trade 0.91% lower - all else being equal - when K shares open for trading on 8/30/19. Similarly, investors should look for GPI to open 0.38% lower in price and for MCD to open 0.53% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for K, GPI, and MCD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.66% for Kellogg Co, 1.52% for Group 1 Automotive, Inc., and 2.14% for McDonald's Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Kellogg Co shares are currently up about 0.4%, Group 1 Automotive, Inc. shares are down about 0.3%, and McDonald's Corp shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »