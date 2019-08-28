Ex-Dividend Reminder: Kellogg, Group 1 Automotive and McDonald's

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/30/19, Kellogg Co (Symbol: K), Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: GPI), and McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Kellogg Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.57 on 9/13/19, Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 9/17/19, and McDonald's Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.16 on 9/17/19. As a percentage of K's recent stock price of $62.35, this dividend works out to approximately 0.91%, so look for shares of Kellogg Co to trade 0.91% lower - all else being equal - when K shares open for trading on 8/30/19. Similarly, investors should look for GPI to open 0.38% lower in price and for MCD to open 0.53% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for K, GPI, and MCD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
Kellogg Co (Symbol: K)
: Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: GPI)
: McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.66% for Kellogg Co, 1.52% for Group 1 Automotive, Inc., and 2.14% for McDonald's Corp.
In Wednesday trading, Kellogg Co shares are currently up about 0.4%, Group 1 Automotive, Inc. shares are down about 0.3%, and McDonald's Corp shares are up about 0.5% on the day.
