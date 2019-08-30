Ex-Dividend Reminder: Juniper Networks, Perspecta and Ebix

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 9/3/19, Juniper Networks Inc (Symbol: JNPR), Perspecta Inc (Symbol: PRSP), and Ebix Inc (Symbol: EBIX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Juniper Networks Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 9/25/19, Perspecta Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.06 on 10/15/19, and Ebix Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.075 on 9/16/19. As a percentage of JNPR's recent stock price of $23.17, this dividend works out to approximately 0.82%, so look for shares of Juniper Networks Inc to trade 0.82% lower - all else being equal - when JNPR shares open for trading on 9/3/19. Similarly, investors should look for PRSP to open 0.23% lower in price and for EBIX to open 0.21% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for JNPR, PRSP, and EBIX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
Juniper Networks Inc (Symbol: JNPR)
:
Perspecta Inc (Symbol: PRSP)
:
Ebix Inc (Symbol: EBIX)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.28% for Juniper Networks Inc, 0.94% for Perspecta Inc, and 0.85% for Ebix Inc.
In Friday trading, Juniper Networks Inc shares are currently up about 1.7%, Perspecta Inc shares are up about 0.3%, and Ebix Inc shares are up about 2.5% on the day.
