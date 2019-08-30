Ex-Dividend Reminder: Juniper Networks, Perspecta and Ebix

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 9/3/19, Juniper Networks Inc (Symbol: JNPR), Perspecta Inc (Symbol: PRSP), and Ebix Inc (Symbol: EBIX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Juniper Networks Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 9/25/19, Perspecta Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.06 on 10/15/19, and Ebix Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.075 on 9/16/19. As a percentage of JNPR's recent stock price of $23.17, this dividend works out to approximately 0.82%, so look for shares of Juniper Networks Inc to trade 0.82% lower - all else being equal - when JNPR shares open for trading on 9/3/19. Similarly, investors should look for PRSP to open 0.23% lower in price and for EBIX to open 0.21% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for JNPR, PRSP, and EBIX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.28% for Juniper Networks Inc, 0.94% for Perspecta Inc, and 0.85% for Ebix Inc.

In Friday trading, Juniper Networks Inc shares are currently up about 1.7%, Perspecta Inc shares are up about 0.3%, and Ebix Inc shares are up about 2.5% on the day.

