Ex-Dividend Reminder: Johnson & Johnson, Standard and Poors Global and KeyCorp

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/26/19, Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ), Standard and Poors Global Inc (Symbol: SPGI), and KeyCorp (Symbol: KEY) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Johnson & Johnson will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.95 on 9/10/19, Standard and Poors Global Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.57 on 9/11/19, and KeyCorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.185 on 9/13/19. As a percentage of JNJ's recent stock price of $131.93, this dividend works out to approximately 0.72%, so look for shares of Johnson & Johnson to trade 0.72% lower - all else being equal - when JNJ shares open for trading on 8/26/19. Similarly, investors should look for SPGI to open 0.22% lower in price and for KEY to open 1.12% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for JNJ, SPGI, and KEY, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) :

JNJ+Dividend+History+Chart

Standard and Poors Global Inc (Symbol: SPGI) :

SPGI+Dividend+History+Chart

KeyCorp (Symbol: KEY) :

KEY+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.88% for Johnson & Johnson, 0.86% for Standard and Poors Global Inc, and 4.47% for KeyCorp.

In Thursday trading, Johnson & Johnson shares are currently up about 0.3%, Standard and Poors Global Inc shares are up about 0.1%, and KeyCorp shares are up about 1.2% on the day.

