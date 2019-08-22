Ex-Dividend Reminder: Johnson & Johnson, Standard and Poors Global and KeyCorp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/26/19, Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ), Standard and Poors Global Inc (Symbol: SPGI), and KeyCorp (Symbol: KEY) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Johnson & Johnson will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.95 on 9/10/19, Standard and Poors Global Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.57 on 9/11/19, and KeyCorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.185 on 9/13/19. As a percentage of JNJ's recent stock price of $131.93, this dividend works out to approximately 0.72%, so look for shares of Johnson & Johnson to trade 0.72% lower - all else being equal - when JNJ shares open for trading on 8/26/19. Similarly, investors should look for SPGI to open 0.22% lower in price and for KEY to open 1.12% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for JNJ, SPGI, and KEY, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.88% for Johnson & Johnson, 0.86% for Standard and Poors Global Inc, and 4.47% for KeyCorp.

In Thursday trading, Johnson & Johnson shares are currently up about 0.3%, Standard and Poors Global Inc shares are up about 0.1%, and KeyCorp shares are up about 1.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »