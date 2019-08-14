Ex-Dividend Reminder: Jefferies Group, Oshkosh and Jack in the Box

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/16/19, Jefferies Group Inc. (Symbol: JEF), Oshkosh Corp (Symbol: OSK), and Jack in the Box, Inc. (Symbol: JACK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Jefferies Group Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 8/30/19, Oshkosh Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 9/3/19, and Jack in the Box, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 9/10/19. As a percentage of JEF's recent stock price of $18.63, this dividend works out to approximately 0.67%, so look for shares of Jefferies Group Inc. to trade 0.67% lower - all else being equal - when JEF shares open for trading on 8/16/19. Similarly, investors should look for OSK to open 0.38% lower in price and for JACK to open 0.45% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for JEF, OSK, and JACK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
Jefferies Group Inc. (Symbol: JEF)
: Oshkosh Corp (Symbol: OSK)
: Jack in the Box, Inc. (Symbol: JACK)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.68% for Jefferies Group Inc., 1.53% for Oshkosh Corp , and 1.82% for Jack in the Box, Inc..
In Wednesday trading, Jefferies Group Inc. shares are currently down about 2%, Oshkosh Corp shares are down about 2.7%, and Jack in the Box, Inc. shares are down about 1% on the day.
