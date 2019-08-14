Quantcast

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Jefferies Group, Oshkosh and Jack in the Box

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/16/19, Jefferies Group Inc. (Symbol: JEF), Oshkosh Corp (Symbol: OSK), and Jack in the Box, Inc. (Symbol: JACK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Jefferies Group Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 8/30/19, Oshkosh Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 9/3/19, and Jack in the Box, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 9/10/19. As a percentage of JEF's recent stock price of $18.63, this dividend works out to approximately 0.67%, so look for shares of Jefferies Group Inc. to trade 0.67% lower - all else being equal - when JEF shares open for trading on 8/16/19. Similarly, investors should look for OSK to open 0.38% lower in price and for JACK to open 0.45% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for JEF, OSK, and JACK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Jefferies Group Inc. (Symbol: JEF) :

JEF+Dividend+History+Chart

Oshkosh Corp (Symbol: OSK) :

OSK+Dividend+History+Chart

Jack in the Box, Inc. (Symbol: JACK) :

JACK+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.68% for Jefferies Group Inc., 1.53% for Oshkosh Corp , and 1.82% for Jack in the Box, Inc..

In Wednesday trading, Jefferies Group Inc. shares are currently down about 2%, Oshkosh Corp shares are down about 2.7%, and Jack in the Box, Inc. shares are down about 1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: JEF , OSK , JACK


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar