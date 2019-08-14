Ex-Dividend Reminder: Jefferies Group, Oshkosh and Jack in the Box

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/16/19, Jefferies Group Inc. (Symbol: JEF), Oshkosh Corp (Symbol: OSK), and Jack in the Box, Inc. (Symbol: JACK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Jefferies Group Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 8/30/19, Oshkosh Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 9/3/19, and Jack in the Box, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 9/10/19. As a percentage of JEF's recent stock price of $18.63, this dividend works out to approximately 0.67%, so look for shares of Jefferies Group Inc. to trade 0.67% lower - all else being equal - when JEF shares open for trading on 8/16/19. Similarly, investors should look for OSK to open 0.38% lower in price and for JACK to open 0.45% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for JEF, OSK, and JACK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.68% for Jefferies Group Inc., 1.53% for Oshkosh Corp , and 1.82% for Jack in the Box, Inc..

In Wednesday trading, Jefferies Group Inc. shares are currently down about 2%, Oshkosh Corp shares are down about 2.7%, and Jack in the Box, Inc. shares are down about 1% on the day.

