Ex-Dividend Reminder: Janus Henderson Group, Seaboard Corp. and Bloomin' Brands

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/9/19, Janus Henderson Group plc Ordinary Shares (Symbol: JHG), Seaboard Corp. (Symbol: SEB), and Bloomin' Brands Inc (Symbol: BLMN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Janus Henderson Group plc Ordinary Shares will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 8/28/19, Seaboard Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.25 on 8/22/19, and Bloomin' Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 8/21/19. As a percentage of JHG's recent stock price of $19.06, this dividend works out to approximately 1.89%, so look for shares of Janus Henderson Group plc Ordinary Shares to trade 1.89% lower - all else being equal - when JHG shares open for trading on 8/9/19. Similarly, investors should look for SEB to open 0.06% lower in price and for BLMN to open 0.61% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for JHG, SEB, and BLMN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 7.56% for Janus Henderson Group plc Ordinary Shares, 0.24% for Seaboard Corp., and 2.42% for Bloomin' Brands Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Janus Henderson Group plc Ordinary Shares shares are currently off about 2.1%, Seaboard Corp. shares are down about 1.1%, and Bloomin' Brands Inc shares are off about 0.8% on the day.

