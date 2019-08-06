Ex-Dividend Reminder: Investors Bancorp, South State Corp and Washington Federal

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/8/19, Investors Bancorp Inc (Symbol: ISBC), South State Corp (Symbol: SSB), and Washington Federal Inc (Symbol: WAFD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Investors Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 8/23/19, South State Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.43 on 8/16/19, and Washington Federal Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 8/23/19. As a percentage of ISBC's recent stock price of $11.19, this dividend works out to approximately 0.98%, so look for shares of Investors Bancorp Inc to trade 0.98% lower - all else being equal - when ISBC shares open for trading on 8/8/19. Similarly, investors should look for SSB to open 0.57% lower in price and for WAFD to open 0.60% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ISBC, SSB, and WAFD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.93% for Investors Bancorp Inc , 2.28% for South State Corp, and 2.41% for Washington Federal Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Investors Bancorp Inc shares are currently up about 1.5%, South State Corp shares are up about 1.3%, and Washington Federal Inc shares are up about 0.8% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »