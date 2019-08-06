Ex-Dividend Reminder: Investors Bancorp, South State Corp and Washington Federal

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/8/19, Investors Bancorp Inc (Symbol: ISBC), South State Corp (Symbol: SSB), and Washington Federal Inc (Symbol: WAFD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Investors Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 8/23/19, South State Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.43 on 8/16/19, and Washington Federal Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 8/23/19. As a percentage of ISBC's recent stock price of $11.19, this dividend works out to approximately 0.98%, so look for shares of Investors Bancorp Inc to trade 0.98% lower - all else being equal - when ISBC shares open for trading on 8/8/19. Similarly, investors should look for SSB to open 0.57% lower in price and for WAFD to open 0.60% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for ISBC, SSB, and WAFD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
Investors Bancorp Inc (Symbol: ISBC)
: South State Corp (Symbol: SSB)
: Washington Federal Inc (Symbol: WAFD)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.93% for Investors Bancorp Inc , 2.28% for South State Corp, and 2.41% for Washington Federal Inc.
In Tuesday trading, Investors Bancorp Inc shares are currently up about 1.5%, South State Corp shares are up about 1.3%, and Washington Federal Inc shares are up about 0.8% on the day.
