Ex-Dividend Reminder: International Business Machines Corp, Boeing and Mueller Water Products

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/8/19, International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM), Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), and Mueller Water Products Inc (Symbol: MWA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. International Business Machines Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.62 on 9/10/19, Boeing Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.055 on 9/6/19, and Mueller Water Products Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0525 on 8/20/19. As a percentage of IBM's recent stock price of $141.87, this dividend works out to approximately 1.14%, so look for shares of International Business Machines Corp to trade 1.14% lower - all else being equal - when IBM shares open for trading on 8/8/19. Similarly, investors should look for BA to open 0.62% lower in price and for MWA to open 0.49% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for IBM, BA, and MWA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM)
: Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA)
: Mueller Water Products Inc (Symbol: MWA)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.57% for International Business Machines Corp, 2.46% for Boeing Co. , and 1.97% for Mueller Water Products Inc.
In Tuesday trading, International Business Machines Corp shares are currently up about 0.8%, Boeing Co. shares are up about 0.8%, and Mueller Water Products Inc shares are up about 10% on the day.
