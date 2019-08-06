Ex-Dividend Reminder: International Business Machines Corp, Boeing and Mueller Water Products

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/8/19, International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM), Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), and Mueller Water Products Inc (Symbol: MWA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. International Business Machines Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.62 on 9/10/19, Boeing Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.055 on 9/6/19, and Mueller Water Products Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0525 on 8/20/19. As a percentage of IBM's recent stock price of $141.87, this dividend works out to approximately 1.14%, so look for shares of International Business Machines Corp to trade 1.14% lower - all else being equal - when IBM shares open for trading on 8/8/19. Similarly, investors should look for BA to open 0.62% lower in price and for MWA to open 0.49% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for IBM, BA, and MWA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.57% for International Business Machines Corp, 2.46% for Boeing Co. , and 1.97% for Mueller Water Products Inc.

In Tuesday trading, International Business Machines Corp shares are currently up about 0.8%, Boeing Co. shares are up about 0.8%, and Mueller Water Products Inc shares are up about 10% on the day.

