Ex-Dividend Reminder: ICF International, Viad and Textron

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 9/12/19, ICF International Inc (Symbol: ICFI), Viad Corp. (Symbol: VVI), and Textron Inc (Symbol: TXT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. ICF International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 10/15/19, Viad Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 10/1/19, and Textron Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.02 on 10/1/19. As a percentage of ICFI's recent stock price of $75.73, this dividend works out to approximately 0.18%, so look for shares of ICF International Inc to trade 0.18% lower - all else being equal - when ICFI shares open for trading on 9/12/19. Similarly, investors should look for VVI to open 0.15% lower in price and for TXT to open 0.04% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for ICFI, VVI, and TXT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
ICF International Inc (Symbol: ICFI)
:
Viad Corp. (Symbol: VVI)
:
Textron Inc (Symbol: TXT)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.74% for ICF International Inc, 0.62% for Viad Corp., and 0.17% for Textron Inc.
In Tuesday trading, ICF International Inc shares are currently down about 2.2%, Viad Corp. shares are up about 0.1%, and Textron Inc shares are up about 1% on the day.
Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »