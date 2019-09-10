Ex-Dividend Reminder: ICF International, Viad and Textron

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 9/12/19, ICF International Inc (Symbol: ICFI), Viad Corp. (Symbol: VVI), and Textron Inc (Symbol: TXT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. ICF International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 10/15/19, Viad Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 10/1/19, and Textron Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.02 on 10/1/19. As a percentage of ICFI's recent stock price of $75.73, this dividend works out to approximately 0.18%, so look for shares of ICF International Inc to trade 0.18% lower - all else being equal - when ICFI shares open for trading on 9/12/19. Similarly, investors should look for VVI to open 0.15% lower in price and for TXT to open 0.04% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ICFI, VVI, and TXT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.74% for ICF International Inc, 0.62% for Viad Corp., and 0.17% for Textron Inc.

In Tuesday trading, ICF International Inc shares are currently down about 2.2%, Viad Corp. shares are up about 0.1%, and Textron Inc shares are up about 1% on the day.

