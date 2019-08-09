Ex-Dividend Reminder: Home BancShares, BGC Partners and Mobile Mini

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/13/19, Home BancShares Inc (Symbol: HOMB), BGC Partners Inc - Class A (Symbol: BGCP), and Mobile Mini, Inc. (Symbol: MINI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Home BancShares Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 9/4/19, BGC Partners Inc - Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 8/28/19, and Mobile Mini, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.275 on 8/28/19. As a percentage of HOMB's recent stock price of $18.49, this dividend works out to approximately 0.70%, so look for shares of Home BancShares Inc to trade 0.70% lower - all else being equal - when HOMB shares open for trading on 8/13/19. Similarly, investors should look for BGCP to open 2.70% lower in price and for MINI to open 0.86% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HOMB, BGCP, and MINI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.81% for Home BancShares Inc, 10.79% for BGC Partners Inc - Class A, and 3.43% for Mobile Mini, Inc..

In Friday trading, Home BancShares Inc shares are currently off about 1%, BGC Partners Inc - Class A shares are trading flat, and Mobile Mini, Inc. shares are off about 0.8% on the day.

