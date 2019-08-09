Quantcast

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Home BancShares, BGC Partners and Mobile Mini

By BNK Invest,

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/13/19, Home BancShares Inc (Symbol: HOMB), BGC Partners Inc - Class A (Symbol: BGCP), and Mobile Mini, Inc. (Symbol: MINI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Home BancShares Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 9/4/19, BGC Partners Inc - Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 8/28/19, and Mobile Mini, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.275 on 8/28/19. As a percentage of HOMB's recent stock price of $18.49, this dividend works out to approximately 0.70%, so look for shares of Home BancShares Inc to trade 0.70% lower - all else being equal - when HOMB shares open for trading on 8/13/19. Similarly, investors should look for BGCP to open 2.70% lower in price and for MINI to open 0.86% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HOMB, BGCP, and MINI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Home BancShares Inc (Symbol: HOMB) :

BGC Partners Inc - Class A (Symbol: BGCP) :

Mobile Mini, Inc. (Symbol: MINI) :

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.81% for Home BancShares Inc, 10.79% for BGC Partners Inc - Class A, and 3.43% for Mobile Mini, Inc..

In Friday trading, Home BancShares Inc shares are currently off about 1%, BGC Partners Inc - Class A shares are trading flat, and Mobile Mini, Inc. shares are off about 0.8% on the day.

