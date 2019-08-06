Ex-Dividend Reminder: Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Penske Automotive Group and Walmart

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/8/19, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (Symbol: HLT), Penske Automotive Group Inc (Symbol: PAG), and Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 9/27/19, Penske Automotive Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 9/4/19, and Walmart Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.53 on 9/3/19. As a percentage of HLT's recent stock price of $91.99, this dividend works out to approximately 0.16%, so look for shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc to trade 0.16% lower - all else being equal - when HLT shares open for trading on 8/8/19. Similarly, investors should look for PAG to open 0.90% lower in price and for WMT to open 0.50% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HLT, PAG, and WMT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.65% for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, 3.58% for Penske Automotive Group Inc, and 1.99% for Walmart Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc shares are currently up about 0.7%, Penske Automotive Group Inc shares are up about 0.2%, and Walmart Inc shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

