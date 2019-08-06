Ex-Dividend Reminder: Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Penske Automotive Group and Walmart

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/8/19, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (Symbol: HLT), Penske Automotive Group Inc (Symbol: PAG), and Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 9/27/19, Penske Automotive Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 9/4/19, and Walmart Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.53 on 9/3/19. As a percentage of HLT's recent stock price of $91.99, this dividend works out to approximately 0.16%, so look for shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc to trade 0.16% lower - all else being equal - when HLT shares open for trading on 8/8/19. Similarly, investors should look for PAG to open 0.90% lower in price and for WMT to open 0.50% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for HLT, PAG, and WMT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (Symbol: HLT)
: Penske Automotive Group Inc (Symbol: PAG)
: Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.65% for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, 3.58% for Penske Automotive Group Inc, and 1.99% for Walmart Inc.
In Tuesday trading, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc shares are currently up about 0.7%, Penske Automotive Group Inc shares are up about 0.2%, and Walmart Inc shares are up about 0.5% on the day.
Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »