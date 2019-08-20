Quantcast

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Highland Income Fund, Wheaton Precious Metals and Hershey

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/22/19, Highland Income Fund (Symbol: HFRO), Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (Symbol: WPM), and Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Highland Income Fund will pay its monthly dividend of $0.077 on 8/30/19, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 9/5/19, and Hershey Company will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.773 on 9/16/19. As a percentage of HFRO's recent stock price of $12.89, this dividend works out to approximately 0.60%, so look for shares of Highland Income Fund to trade 0.60% lower - all else being equal - when HFRO shares open for trading on 8/22/19. Similarly, investors should look for WPM to open 0.34% lower in price and for HSY to open 0.49% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HFRO, WPM, and HSY, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Highland Income Fund (Symbol: HFRO) :

HFRO+Dividend+History+Chart

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (Symbol: WPM) :

WPM+Dividend+History+Chart

Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY) :

HSY+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 7.17% for Highland Income Fund, 1.36% for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, and 1.96% for Hershey Company .

In Tuesday trading, Highland Income Fund shares are currently trading flat, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp shares are up about 0.7%, and Hershey Company shares are trading flat on the day.

