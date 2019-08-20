Ex-Dividend Reminder: Highland Income Fund, Wheaton Precious Metals and Hershey

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/22/19, Highland Income Fund (Symbol: HFRO), Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (Symbol: WPM), and Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Highland Income Fund will pay its monthly dividend of $0.077 on 8/30/19, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 9/5/19, and Hershey Company will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.773 on 9/16/19. As a percentage of HFRO's recent stock price of $12.89, this dividend works out to approximately 0.60%, so look for shares of Highland Income Fund to trade 0.60% lower - all else being equal - when HFRO shares open for trading on 8/22/19. Similarly, investors should look for WPM to open 0.34% lower in price and for HSY to open 0.49% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HFRO, WPM, and HSY, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 7.17% for Highland Income Fund, 1.36% for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, and 1.96% for Hershey Company .

In Tuesday trading, Highland Income Fund shares are currently trading flat, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp shares are up about 0.7%, and Hershey Company shares are trading flat on the day.

