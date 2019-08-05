Ex-Dividend Reminder: Heritage Financial Corp, Reinsurance Group of America and Silicon Motion Technology Corp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/7/19, Heritage Financial Corp (Symbol: HFWA), Reinsurance Group of America, Inc. (Symbol: RGA), and Silicon Motion Technology Corp (Symbol: SIMO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Heritage Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 8/22/19, Reinsurance Group of America, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 8/29/19, and Silicon Motion Technology Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 8/22/19. As a percentage of HFWA's recent stock price of $26.73, this dividend works out to approximately 0.71%, so look for shares of Heritage Financial Corp to trade 0.71% lower - all else being equal - when HFWA shares open for trading on 8/7/19. Similarly, investors should look for RGA to open 0.47% lower in price and for SIMO to open 0.90% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HFWA, RGA, and SIMO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.84% for Heritage Financial Corp , 1.87% for Reinsurance Group of America, Inc., and 3.59% for Silicon Motion Technology Corp.

In Monday trading, Heritage Financial Corp shares are currently off about 1.6%, Reinsurance Group of America, Inc. shares are off about 1.2%, and Silicon Motion Technology Corp shares are down about 1.8% on the day.

