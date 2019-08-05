Ex-Dividend Reminder: Heritage Financial Corp, Reinsurance Group of America and Silicon Motion Technology Corp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/7/19, Heritage Financial Corp (Symbol: HFWA), Reinsurance Group of America, Inc. (Symbol: RGA), and Silicon Motion Technology Corp (Symbol: SIMO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Heritage Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 8/22/19, Reinsurance Group of America, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 8/29/19, and Silicon Motion Technology Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 8/22/19. As a percentage of HFWA's recent stock price of $26.73, this dividend works out to approximately 0.71%, so look for shares of Heritage Financial Corp to trade 0.71% lower - all else being equal - when HFWA shares open for trading on 8/7/19. Similarly, investors should look for RGA to open 0.47% lower in price and for SIMO to open 0.90% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for HFWA, RGA, and SIMO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
Heritage Financial Corp (Symbol: HFWA)
: Reinsurance Group of America, Inc. (Symbol: RGA)
: Silicon Motion Technology Corp (Symbol: SIMO)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.84% for Heritage Financial Corp , 1.87% for Reinsurance Group of America, Inc., and 3.59% for Silicon Motion Technology Corp.
In Monday trading, Heritage Financial Corp shares are currently off about 1.6%, Reinsurance Group of America, Inc. shares are off about 1.2%, and Silicon Motion Technology Corp shares are down about 1.8% on the day.
Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »