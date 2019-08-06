Ex-Dividend Reminder: Heartland Financial USA, The Charles Schwab Corporation and Moelis & Company Class A

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/8/19, Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (Symbol: HTLF), The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW), and Moelis & Company Class A (Symbol: MC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 8/30/19, The Charles Schwab Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 8/23/19, and Moelis & Company Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 9/27/19. As a percentage of HTLF's recent stock price of $45.33, this dividend works out to approximately 0.40%, so look for shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. to trade 0.40% lower - all else being equal - when HTLF shares open for trading on 8/8/19. Similarly, investors should look for SCHW to open 0.43% lower in price and for MC to open 1.50% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HTLF, SCHW, and MC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.59% for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. , 1.74% for The Charles Schwab Corporation, and 5.99% for Moelis & Company Class A.

In Tuesday trading, Heartland Financial USA, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.8%, The Charles Schwab Corporation shares are up about 0.7%, and Moelis & Company Class A shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

