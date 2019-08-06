Ex-Dividend Reminder: Heartland Financial USA, The Charles Schwab Corporation and Moelis & Company Class A

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/8/19, Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (Symbol: HTLF), The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW), and Moelis & Company Class A (Symbol: MC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 8/30/19, The Charles Schwab Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 8/23/19, and Moelis & Company Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 9/27/19. As a percentage of HTLF's recent stock price of $45.33, this dividend works out to approximately 0.40%, so look for shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. to trade 0.40% lower - all else being equal - when HTLF shares open for trading on 8/8/19. Similarly, investors should look for SCHW to open 0.43% lower in price and for MC to open 1.50% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for HTLF, SCHW, and MC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (Symbol: HTLF)
: The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW)
: Moelis & Company Class A (Symbol: MC)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.59% for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. , 1.74% for The Charles Schwab Corporation, and 5.99% for Moelis & Company Class A.
In Tuesday trading, Heartland Financial USA, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.8%, The Charles Schwab Corporation shares are up about 0.7%, and Moelis & Company Class A shares are up about 0.4% on the day.
