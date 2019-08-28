Ex-Dividend Reminder: HCA Healthcare, Old National Bancorp and TFS Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/30/19, HCA Healthcare Inc (Symbol: HCA), Old National Bancorp (Symbol: ONB), and TFS Financial Corp (Symbol: TFSL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. HCA Healthcare Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 9/30/19, Old National Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 9/17/19, and TFS Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 9/17/19. As a percentage of HCA's recent stock price of $117.04, this dividend works out to approximately 0.34%, so look for shares of HCA Healthcare Inc to trade 0.34% lower - all else being equal - when HCA shares open for trading on 8/30/19. Similarly, investors should look for ONB to open 0.79% lower in price and for TFSL to open 1.55% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HCA, ONB, and TFSL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.37% for HCA Healthcare Inc, 3.17% for Old National Bancorp , and 6.19% for TFS Financial Corp.

In Wednesday trading, HCA Healthcare Inc shares are currently off about 0.3%, Old National Bancorp shares are off about 0.2%, and TFS Financial Corp shares are down about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »