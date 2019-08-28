Ex-Dividend Reminder: HCA Healthcare, Old National Bancorp and TFS Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/30/19, HCA Healthcare Inc (Symbol: HCA), Old National Bancorp (Symbol: ONB), and TFS Financial Corp (Symbol: TFSL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. HCA Healthcare Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 9/30/19, Old National Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 9/17/19, and TFS Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 9/17/19. As a percentage of HCA's recent stock price of $117.04, this dividend works out to approximately 0.34%, so look for shares of HCA Healthcare Inc to trade 0.34% lower - all else being equal - when HCA shares open for trading on 8/30/19. Similarly, investors should look for ONB to open 0.79% lower in price and for TFSL to open 1.55% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for HCA, ONB, and TFSL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
HCA Healthcare Inc (Symbol: HCA)
:
Old National Bancorp (Symbol: ONB)
:
TFS Financial Corp (Symbol: TFSL)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.37% for HCA Healthcare Inc, 3.17% for Old National Bancorp , and 6.19% for TFS Financial Corp.
In Wednesday trading, HCA Healthcare Inc shares are currently off about 0.3%, Old National Bancorp shares are off about 0.2%, and TFS Financial Corp shares are down about 0.1% on the day.
Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »