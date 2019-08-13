Ex-Dividend Reminder: Hawaiian Holdings, Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors and Visa

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/15/19, Hawaiian Holdings Inc (Symbol: HA), Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC (Symbol: FTAI), and Visa Inc (Symbol: V) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Hawaiian Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 8/30/19, Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 8/27/19, and Visa Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 9/3/19. As a percentage of HA's recent stock price of $25.38, this dividend works out to approximately 0.47%, so look for shares of Hawaiian Holdings Inc to trade 0.47% lower - all else being equal - when HA shares open for trading on 8/15/19. Similarly, investors should look for FTAI to open 2.21% lower in price and for V to open 0.14% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HA, FTAI, and V, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.89% for Hawaiian Holdings Inc, 8.83% for Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC, and 0.57% for Visa Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Hawaiian Holdings Inc shares are currently down about 0.9%, Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC shares are down about 0.2%, and Visa Inc shares are down about 1.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »