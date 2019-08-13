Ex-Dividend Reminder: Hawaiian Holdings, Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors and Visa

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/15/19, Hawaiian Holdings Inc (Symbol: HA), Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC (Symbol: FTAI), and Visa Inc (Symbol: V) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Hawaiian Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 8/30/19, Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 8/27/19, and Visa Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 9/3/19. As a percentage of HA's recent stock price of $25.38, this dividend works out to approximately 0.47%, so look for shares of Hawaiian Holdings Inc to trade 0.47% lower - all else being equal - when HA shares open for trading on 8/15/19. Similarly, investors should look for FTAI to open 2.21% lower in price and for V to open 0.14% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for HA, FTAI, and V, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
Hawaiian Holdings Inc (Symbol: HA)
:
Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC (Symbol: FTAI)
:
Visa Inc (Symbol: V)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.89% for Hawaiian Holdings Inc, 8.83% for Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC, and 0.57% for Visa Inc.
In Tuesday trading, Hawaiian Holdings Inc shares are currently down about 0.9%, Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC shares are down about 0.2%, and Visa Inc shares are down about 1.1% on the day.
Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »