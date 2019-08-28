Ex-Dividend Reminder: Hartford Financial Services Group, Virtu Financial and Stifel Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/30/19, Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (Symbol: HIG), Virtu Financial Inc - Class A (Symbol: VIRT), and Stifel Financial Corporation (Symbol: SF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 10/1/19, Virtu Financial Inc - Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 9/16/19, and Stifel Financial Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 9/16/19. As a percentage of HIG's recent stock price of $58.30, this dividend works out to approximately 0.51%, so look for shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. to trade 0.51% lower - all else being equal - when HIG shares open for trading on 8/30/19. Similarly, investors should look for VIRT to open 1.35% lower in price and for SF to open 0.29% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for HIG, VIRT, and SF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (Symbol: HIG)
:
Virtu Financial Inc - Class A (Symbol: VIRT)
:
Stifel Financial Corporation (Symbol: SF)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.06% for Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., 5.40% for Virtu Financial Inc - Class A, and 1.18% for Stifel Financial Corporation.
In Wednesday trading, Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. shares are currently down about 0.4%, Virtu Financial Inc - Class A shares are up about 0.1%, and Stifel Financial Corporation shares are off about 0.6% on the day.
Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »