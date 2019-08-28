Ex-Dividend Reminder: Hartford Financial Services Group, Virtu Financial and Stifel Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/30/19, Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (Symbol: HIG), Virtu Financial Inc - Class A (Symbol: VIRT), and Stifel Financial Corporation (Symbol: SF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 10/1/19, Virtu Financial Inc - Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 9/16/19, and Stifel Financial Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 9/16/19. As a percentage of HIG's recent stock price of $58.30, this dividend works out to approximately 0.51%, so look for shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. to trade 0.51% lower - all else being equal - when HIG shares open for trading on 8/30/19. Similarly, investors should look for VIRT to open 1.35% lower in price and for SF to open 0.29% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HIG, VIRT, and SF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.06% for Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., 5.40% for Virtu Financial Inc - Class A, and 1.18% for Stifel Financial Corporation.

In Wednesday trading, Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. shares are currently down about 0.4%, Virtu Financial Inc - Class A shares are up about 0.1%, and Stifel Financial Corporation shares are off about 0.6% on the day.

