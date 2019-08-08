Ex-Dividend Reminder: HanesBrands, Callaway Golf and Constellation Brands

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/12/19, HanesBrands Inc (Symbol: HBI), Callaway Golf Co (Symbol: ELY), and Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. HanesBrands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 9/4/19, Callaway Golf Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 9/4/19, and Constellation Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 8/27/19. As a percentage of HBI's recent stock price of $15.00, this dividend works out to approximately 1.00%, so look for shares of HanesBrands Inc to trade 1.00% lower - all else being equal - when HBI shares open for trading on 8/12/19. Similarly, investors should look for ELY to open 0.06% lower in price and for STZ to open 0.40% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HBI, ELY, and STZ, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.00% for HanesBrands Inc, 0.23% for Callaway Golf Co , and 1.60% for Constellation Brands Inc.

In Thursday trading, HanesBrands Inc shares are currently up about 1.7%, Callaway Golf Co shares are up about 0.8%, and Constellation Brands Inc shares are down about 0.3% on the day.

