Ex-Dividend Reminder: HanesBrands, Callaway Golf and Constellation Brands

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/12/19, HanesBrands Inc (Symbol: HBI), Callaway Golf Co (Symbol: ELY), and Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. HanesBrands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 9/4/19, Callaway Golf Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 9/4/19, and Constellation Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 8/27/19. As a percentage of HBI's recent stock price of $15.00, this dividend works out to approximately 1.00%, so look for shares of HanesBrands Inc to trade 1.00% lower - all else being equal - when HBI shares open for trading on 8/12/19. Similarly, investors should look for ELY to open 0.06% lower in price and for STZ to open 0.40% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for HBI, ELY, and STZ, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
HanesBrands Inc (Symbol: HBI)
:
Callaway Golf Co (Symbol: ELY)
:
Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.00% for HanesBrands Inc, 0.23% for Callaway Golf Co , and 1.60% for Constellation Brands Inc.
In Thursday trading, HanesBrands Inc shares are currently up about 1.7%, Callaway Golf Co shares are up about 0.8%, and Constellation Brands Inc shares are down about 0.3% on the day.
Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »