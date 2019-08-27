Ex-Dividend Reminder: GrafTech International, Hubbell and Navigant Consulting

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/29/19, GrafTech International Ltd (Symbol: EAF), Hubbell Inc. (Symbol: HUBB), and Navigant Consulting, Inc. (Symbol: NCI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. GrafTech International Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.085 on 9/30/19, Hubbell Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.84 on 9/16/19, and Navigant Consulting, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 9/13/19. As a percentage of EAF's recent stock price of $11.71, this dividend works out to approximately 0.73%, so look for shares of GrafTech International Ltd to trade 0.73% lower - all else being equal - when EAF shares open for trading on 8/29/19. Similarly, investors should look for HUBB to open 0.67% lower in price and for NCI to open 0.18% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EAF, HUBB, and NCI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.90% for GrafTech International Ltd, 2.69% for Hubbell Inc., and 0.72% for Navigant Consulting, Inc..

In Tuesday trading, GrafTech International Ltd shares are currently up about 1.5%, Hubbell Inc. shares are up about 1%, and Navigant Consulting, Inc. shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »