Ex-Dividend Reminder: GrafTech International, Hubbell and Navigant Consulting

By BNK Invest,

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/29/19, GrafTech International Ltd (Symbol: EAF), Hubbell Inc. (Symbol: HUBB), and Navigant Consulting, Inc. (Symbol: NCI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. GrafTech International Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.085 on 9/30/19, Hubbell Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.84 on 9/16/19, and Navigant Consulting, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 9/13/19. As a percentage of EAF's recent stock price of $11.71, this dividend works out to approximately 0.73%, so look for shares of GrafTech International Ltd to trade 0.73% lower - all else being equal - when EAF shares open for trading on 8/29/19. Similarly, investors should look for HUBB to open 0.67% lower in price and for NCI to open 0.18% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EAF, HUBB, and NCI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

GrafTech International Ltd (Symbol: EAF) :

EAF+Dividend+History+Chart

Hubbell Inc. (Symbol: HUBB) :

HUBB+Dividend+History+Chart

Navigant Consulting, Inc. (Symbol: NCI) :

NCI+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.90% for GrafTech International Ltd, 2.69% for Hubbell Inc., and 0.72% for Navigant Consulting, Inc..

In Tuesday trading, GrafTech International Ltd shares are currently up about 1.5%, Hubbell Inc. shares are up about 1%, and Navigant Consulting, Inc. shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

