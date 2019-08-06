Ex-Dividend Reminder: Glaxosmithkline, Barclays and Nexstar Media Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/8/19, Glaxosmithkline plc (Symbol: GLAXF), Barclays plc (Symbol: BCLYF), and Nexstar Media Group Inc (Symbol: NXST) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Glaxosmithkline plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 10/10/19, Barclays plc will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.03 on 9/23/19, and Nexstar Media Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 8/23/19. As a percentage of GLAXF's recent stock price of $20.44, this dividend works out to approximately 0.93%, so look for shares of Glaxosmithkline plc to trade 0.93% lower - all else being equal - when GLAXF shares open for trading on 8/8/19. Similarly, investors should look for BCLYF to open 1.67% lower in price and for NXST to open 0.46% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for GLAXF, BCLYF, and NXST, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
Glaxosmithkline plc (Symbol: GLAXF)
: Barclays plc (Symbol: BCLYF)
: Nexstar Media Group Inc (Symbol: NXST)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.72% for Glaxosmithkline plc, 3.33% for Barclays plc, and 1.83% for Nexstar Media Group Inc.
In Tuesday trading, Glaxosmithkline plc shares are currently down about 1.3%, Barclays plc shares are off about 0.4%, and Nexstar Media Group Inc shares are up about 1.2% on the day.
Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »