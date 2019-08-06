Ex-Dividend Reminder: Glaxosmithkline, Barclays and Nexstar Media Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/8/19, Glaxosmithkline plc (Symbol: GLAXF), Barclays plc (Symbol: BCLYF), and Nexstar Media Group Inc (Symbol: NXST) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Glaxosmithkline plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 10/10/19, Barclays plc will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.03 on 9/23/19, and Nexstar Media Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 8/23/19. As a percentage of GLAXF's recent stock price of $20.44, this dividend works out to approximately 0.93%, so look for shares of Glaxosmithkline plc to trade 0.93% lower - all else being equal - when GLAXF shares open for trading on 8/8/19. Similarly, investors should look for BCLYF to open 1.67% lower in price and for NXST to open 0.46% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GLAXF, BCLYF, and NXST, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.72% for Glaxosmithkline plc, 3.33% for Barclays plc, and 1.83% for Nexstar Media Group Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Glaxosmithkline plc shares are currently down about 1.3%, Barclays plc shares are off about 0.4%, and Nexstar Media Group Inc shares are up about 1.2% on the day.

