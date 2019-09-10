Ex-Dividend Reminder: Gilead Sciences, Conmed and Crown Castle International

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 9/12/19, Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD), Conmed Corp. (Symbol: CNMD), and Crown Castle International Corp (Symbol: CCI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Gilead Sciences Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.63 on 9/27/19, Conmed Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 10/7/19, and Crown Castle International Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.125 on 9/30/19. As a percentage of GILD's recent stock price of $65.80, this dividend works out to approximately 0.96%, so look for shares of Gilead Sciences Inc to trade 0.96% lower - all else being equal - when GILD shares open for trading on 9/12/19. Similarly, investors should look for CNMD to open 0.21% lower in price and for CCI to open 0.80% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GILD, CNMD, and CCI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.83% for Gilead Sciences Inc, 0.82% for Conmed Corp., and 3.18% for Crown Castle International Corp .

In Tuesday trading, Gilead Sciences Inc shares are currently down about 0.8%, Conmed Corp. shares are off about 1.1%, and Crown Castle International Corp shares are off about 1.4% on the day.

