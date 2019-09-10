Quantcast

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Gilead Sciences, Conmed and Crown Castle International

By BNK Invest,

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 9/12/19, Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD), Conmed Corp. (Symbol: CNMD), and Crown Castle International Corp (Symbol: CCI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Gilead Sciences Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.63 on 9/27/19, Conmed Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 10/7/19, and Crown Castle International Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.125 on 9/30/19. As a percentage of GILD's recent stock price of $65.80, this dividend works out to approximately 0.96%, so look for shares of Gilead Sciences Inc to trade 0.96% lower - all else being equal - when GILD shares open for trading on 9/12/19. Similarly, investors should look for CNMD to open 0.21% lower in price and for CCI to open 0.80% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GILD, CNMD, and CCI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) :

Conmed Corp. (Symbol: CNMD) :

Crown Castle International Corp (Symbol: CCI) :

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.83% for Gilead Sciences Inc, 0.82% for Conmed Corp., and 3.18% for Crown Castle International Corp .

In Tuesday trading, Gilead Sciences Inc shares are currently down about 0.8%, Conmed Corp. shares are off about 1.1%, and Crown Castle International Corp shares are off about 1.4% on the day.

