Ex-Dividend Reminder: German American Bancorp, Wells Fargo & Co and Boston Private Financial Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/8/19, German American Bancorp Inc (Symbol: GABC), Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC), and Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: BPFH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. German American Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 8/20/19, Wells Fargo & Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.51 on 9/1/19, and Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 8/23/19. As a percentage of GABC's recent stock price of $30.36, this dividend works out to approximately 0.56%, so look for shares of German American Bancorp Inc to trade 0.56% lower - all else being equal - when GABC shares open for trading on 8/8/19. Similarly, investors should look for WFC to open 1.10% lower in price and for BPFH to open 1.17% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for GABC, WFC, and BPFH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
German American Bancorp Inc (Symbol: GABC)
: Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC)
: Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: BPFH)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.24% for German American Bancorp Inc, 4.38% for Wells Fargo & Co , and 4.68% for Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc..
In Tuesday trading, German American Bancorp Inc shares are currently up about 0.7%, Wells Fargo & Co shares are up about 0.9%, and Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. shares are up about 0.9% on the day.
