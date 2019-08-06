Ex-Dividend Reminder: German American Bancorp, Wells Fargo & Co and Boston Private Financial Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/8/19, German American Bancorp Inc (Symbol: GABC), Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC), and Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: BPFH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. German American Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 8/20/19, Wells Fargo & Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.51 on 9/1/19, and Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 8/23/19. As a percentage of GABC's recent stock price of $30.36, this dividend works out to approximately 0.56%, so look for shares of German American Bancorp Inc to trade 0.56% lower - all else being equal - when GABC shares open for trading on 8/8/19. Similarly, investors should look for WFC to open 1.10% lower in price and for BPFH to open 1.17% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GABC, WFC, and BPFH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.24% for German American Bancorp Inc, 4.38% for Wells Fargo & Co , and 4.68% for Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc..

In Tuesday trading, German American Bancorp Inc shares are currently up about 0.7%, Wells Fargo & Co shares are up about 0.9%, and Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. shares are up about 0.9% on the day.

