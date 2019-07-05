Ex-Dividend Reminder: General Mills, Gentex and New York Times

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/9/19, General Mills Inc (Symbol: GIS), Gentex Corp. (Symbol: GNTX), and New York Times Co. (Symbol: NYT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. General Mills Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.49 on 8/1/19, Gentex Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.115 on 7/24/19, and New York Times Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 7/25/19. As a percentage of GIS's recent stock price of $53.70, this dividend works out to approximately 0.91%, so look for shares of General Mills Inc to trade 0.91% lower - all else being equal - when GIS shares open for trading on 7/9/19. Similarly, investors should look for GNTX to open 0.48% lower in price and for NYT to open 0.15% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GIS, GNTX, and NYT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.65% for General Mills Inc, 1.91% for Gentex Corp., and 0.58% for New York Times Co..

In Friday trading, General Mills Inc shares are currently down about 1.2%, Gentex Corp. shares are off about 1%, and New York Times Co. shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

