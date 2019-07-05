Ex-Dividend Reminder: General Mills, Gentex and New York Times

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/9/19, General Mills Inc (Symbol: GIS), Gentex Corp. (Symbol: GNTX), and New York Times Co. (Symbol: NYT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. General Mills Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.49 on 8/1/19, Gentex Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.115 on 7/24/19, and New York Times Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 7/25/19. As a percentage of GIS's recent stock price of $53.70, this dividend works out to approximately 0.91%, so look for shares of General Mills Inc to trade 0.91% lower - all else being equal - when GIS shares open for trading on 7/9/19. Similarly, investors should look for GNTX to open 0.48% lower in price and for NYT to open 0.15% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for GIS, GNTX, and NYT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
General Mills Inc (Symbol: GIS)
:
Gentex Corp. (Symbol: GNTX)
:
New York Times Co. (Symbol: NYT)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.65% for General Mills Inc, 1.91% for Gentex Corp., and 0.58% for New York Times Co..
In Friday trading, General Mills Inc shares are currently down about 1.2%, Gentex Corp. shares are off about 1%, and New York Times Co. shares are up about 0.1% on the day.
