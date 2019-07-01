Ex-Dividend Reminder: General Dynamics, ESCO Technologies and Commercial Metals

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/3/19, General Dynamics Corp (Symbol: GD), ESCO Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: ESE), and Commercial Metals Co. (Symbol: CMC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. General Dynamics Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.02 on 8/9/19, ESCO Technologies, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 7/19/19, and Commercial Metals Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 7/18/19. As a percentage of GD's recent stock price of $183.58, this dividend works out to approximately 0.56%, so look for shares of General Dynamics Corp to trade 0.56% lower - all else being equal - when GD shares open for trading on 7/3/19. Similarly, investors should look for ESE to open 0.10% lower in price and for CMC to open 0.66% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for GD, ESE, and CMC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
General Dynamics Corp (Symbol: GD)
: ESCO Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: ESE)
: Commercial Metals Co. (Symbol: CMC)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.22% for General Dynamics Corp, 0.38% for ESCO Technologies, Inc., and 2.65% for Commercial Metals Co..
In Monday trading, General Dynamics Corp shares are currently up about 1%, ESCO Technologies, Inc. shares are up about 1.6%, and Commercial Metals Co. shares are up about 1.5% on the day.
