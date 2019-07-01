Ex-Dividend Reminder: General Dynamics, ESCO Technologies and Commercial Metals

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/3/19, General Dynamics Corp (Symbol: GD), ESCO Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: ESE), and Commercial Metals Co. (Symbol: CMC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. General Dynamics Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.02 on 8/9/19, ESCO Technologies, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 7/19/19, and Commercial Metals Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 7/18/19. As a percentage of GD's recent stock price of $183.58, this dividend works out to approximately 0.56%, so look for shares of General Dynamics Corp to trade 0.56% lower - all else being equal - when GD shares open for trading on 7/3/19. Similarly, investors should look for ESE to open 0.10% lower in price and for CMC to open 0.66% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GD, ESE, and CMC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.22% for General Dynamics Corp, 0.38% for ESCO Technologies, Inc., and 2.65% for Commercial Metals Co..

In Monday trading, General Dynamics Corp shares are currently up about 1%, ESCO Technologies, Inc. shares are up about 1.6%, and Commercial Metals Co. shares are up about 1.5% on the day.

