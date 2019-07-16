Quantcast

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Franklin Street Properties, PNC Financial Services Group and US Ecology

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/18/19, Franklin Street Properties Corp (Symbol: FSP), PNC Financial Services Group (Symbol: PNC), and US Ecology, Inc. (Symbol: ECOL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Franklin Street Properties Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 8/8/19, PNC Financial Services Group will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.15 on 8/5/19, and US Ecology, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 7/26/19. As a percentage of FSP's recent stock price of $7.51, this dividend works out to approximately 1.20%, so look for shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp to trade 1.20% lower - all else being equal - when FSP shares open for trading on 7/18/19. Similarly, investors should look for PNC to open 0.83% lower in price and for ECOL to open 0.30% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FSP, PNC, and ECOL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Franklin Street Properties Corp (Symbol: FSP) :

FSP+Dividend+History+Chart

PNC Financial Services Group (Symbol: PNC) :

PNC+Dividend+History+Chart

US Ecology, Inc. (Symbol: ECOL) :

ECOL+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.79% for Franklin Street Properties Corp, 3.30% for PNC Financial Services Group , and 1.19% for US Ecology, Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Franklin Street Properties Corp shares are currently off about 1.3%, PNC Financial Services Group shares are down about 0.6%, and US Ecology, Inc. shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

