Ex-Dividend Reminder: Franklin Street Properties, PNC Financial Services Group and US Ecology

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/18/19, Franklin Street Properties Corp (Symbol: FSP), PNC Financial Services Group (Symbol: PNC), and US Ecology, Inc. (Symbol: ECOL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Franklin Street Properties Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 8/8/19, PNC Financial Services Group will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.15 on 8/5/19, and US Ecology, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 7/26/19. As a percentage of FSP's recent stock price of $7.51, this dividend works out to approximately 1.20%, so look for shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp to trade 1.20% lower - all else being equal - when FSP shares open for trading on 7/18/19. Similarly, investors should look for PNC to open 0.83% lower in price and for ECOL to open 0.30% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FSP, PNC, and ECOL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.79% for Franklin Street Properties Corp, 3.30% for PNC Financial Services Group , and 1.19% for US Ecology, Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Franklin Street Properties Corp shares are currently off about 1.3%, PNC Financial Services Group shares are down about 0.6%, and US Ecology, Inc. shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

