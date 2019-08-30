Ex-Dividend Reminder: Fox, Cinemark Holdings and Cedar Fair

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 9/3/19, Fox Corp (Symbol: FOXA), Cinemark Holdings Inc (Symbol: CNK), and Cedar Fair LP (Symbol: FUN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Fox Corp will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.23 on 10/2/19, Cinemark Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 9/18/19, and Cedar Fair LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.925 on 9/17/19. As a percentage of FOXA's recent stock price of $32.74, this dividend works out to approximately 0.70%, so look for shares of Fox Corp to trade 0.70% lower - all else being equal - when FOXA shares open for trading on 9/3/19. Similarly, investors should look for CNK to open 0.90% lower in price and for FUN to open 1.68% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for FOXA, CNK, and FUN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
Fox Corp (Symbol: FOXA)
:
Cinemark Holdings Inc (Symbol: CNK)
:
Cedar Fair LP (Symbol: FUN)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.41% for Fox Corp, 3.59% for Cinemark Holdings Inc, and 6.74% for Cedar Fair LP.
In Friday trading, Fox Corp shares are currently up about 3%, Cinemark Holdings Inc shares are up about 0.8%, and Cedar Fair LP shares are up about 0.1% on the day.
