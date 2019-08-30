Ex-Dividend Reminder: Fox, Cinemark Holdings and Cedar Fair

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 9/3/19, Fox Corp (Symbol: FOXA), Cinemark Holdings Inc (Symbol: CNK), and Cedar Fair LP (Symbol: FUN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Fox Corp will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.23 on 10/2/19, Cinemark Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 9/18/19, and Cedar Fair LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.925 on 9/17/19. As a percentage of FOXA's recent stock price of $32.74, this dividend works out to approximately 0.70%, so look for shares of Fox Corp to trade 0.70% lower - all else being equal - when FOXA shares open for trading on 9/3/19. Similarly, investors should look for CNK to open 0.90% lower in price and for FUN to open 1.68% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FOXA, CNK, and FUN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.41% for Fox Corp, 3.59% for Cinemark Holdings Inc, and 6.74% for Cedar Fair LP.

In Friday trading, Fox Corp shares are currently up about 3%, Cinemark Holdings Inc shares are up about 0.8%, and Cedar Fair LP shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

