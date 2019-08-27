Ex-Dividend Reminder: Fortune Brands Home & Security, Molson Coors Brewing and QIWI

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/29/19, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (Symbol: FBHS), Molson Coors Brewing Co. (Symbol: TAP), and QIWI plc (Symbol: QIWI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 9/18/19, Molson Coors Brewing Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.57 on 9/13/19, and QIWI plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 9/3/19. As a percentage of FBHS's recent stock price of $50.57, this dividend works out to approximately 0.44%, so look for shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. to trade 0.44% lower - all else being equal - when FBHS shares open for trading on 8/29/19. Similarly, investors should look for TAP to open 1.12% lower in price and for QIWI to open 1.21% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FBHS, TAP, and QIWI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.74% for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc., 4.49% for Molson Coors Brewing Co., and 4.84% for QIWI plc.

In Tuesday trading, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.7%, Molson Coors Brewing Co. shares are up about 0.3%, and QIWI plc shares are off about 0.5% on the day.

