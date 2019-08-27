Ex-Dividend Reminder: Fortune Brands Home & Security, Molson Coors Brewing and QIWI

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/29/19, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (Symbol: FBHS), Molson Coors Brewing Co. (Symbol: TAP), and QIWI plc (Symbol: QIWI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 9/18/19, Molson Coors Brewing Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.57 on 9/13/19, and QIWI plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 9/3/19. As a percentage of FBHS's recent stock price of $50.57, this dividend works out to approximately 0.44%, so look for shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. to trade 0.44% lower - all else being equal - when FBHS shares open for trading on 8/29/19. Similarly, investors should look for TAP to open 1.12% lower in price and for QIWI to open 1.21% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for FBHS, TAP, and QIWI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (Symbol: FBHS)
:
Molson Coors Brewing Co. (Symbol: TAP)
:
QIWI plc (Symbol: QIWI)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.74% for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc., 4.49% for Molson Coors Brewing Co., and 4.84% for QIWI plc.
In Tuesday trading, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.7%, Molson Coors Brewing Co. shares are up about 0.3%, and QIWI plc shares are off about 0.5% on the day.
