Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ford Motor, Cooper Companies and LTC Properties

By BNK Invest,

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/22/19, Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F), Cooper Companies, Inc. (Symbol: COO), and LTC Properties, Inc. (Symbol: LTC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ford Motor Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 9/3/19, Cooper Companies, Inc. will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.03 on 8/7/19, and LTC Properties, Inc. will pay its monthly dividend of $0.19 on 7/31/19. As a percentage of F's recent stock price of $10.28, this dividend works out to approximately 1.46%, so look for shares of Ford Motor Co. to trade 1.46% lower - all else being equal - when F shares open for trading on 7/22/19. Similarly, investors should look for COO to open 0.01% lower in price and for LTC to open 0.40% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for F, COO, and LTC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F) :

Cooper Companies, Inc. (Symbol: COO) :

LTC Properties, Inc. (Symbol: LTC) :

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.84% for Ford Motor Co. , 0.02% for Cooper Companies, Inc. , and 4.86% for LTC Properties, Inc..

In Thursday trading, Ford Motor Co. shares are currently down about 0.5%, Cooper Companies, Inc. shares are trading flat, and LTC Properties, Inc. shares are off about 0.2% on the day.

