Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ford Motor, Cooper Companies and LTC Properties

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/22/19, Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F), Cooper Companies, Inc. (Symbol: COO), and LTC Properties, Inc. (Symbol: LTC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ford Motor Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 9/3/19, Cooper Companies, Inc. will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.03 on 8/7/19, and LTC Properties, Inc. will pay its monthly dividend of $0.19 on 7/31/19. As a percentage of F's recent stock price of $10.28, this dividend works out to approximately 1.46%, so look for shares of Ford Motor Co. to trade 1.46% lower - all else being equal - when F shares open for trading on 7/22/19. Similarly, investors should look for COO to open 0.01% lower in price and for LTC to open 0.40% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for F, COO, and LTC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.84% for Ford Motor Co. , 0.02% for Cooper Companies, Inc. , and 4.86% for LTC Properties, Inc..

In Thursday trading, Ford Motor Co. shares are currently down about 0.5%, Cooper Companies, Inc. shares are trading flat, and LTC Properties, Inc. shares are off about 0.2% on the day.

