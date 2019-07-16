Ex-Dividend Reminder: Foot Locker, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and PerkinElmer

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/18/19, Foot Locker, Inc. (Symbol: FL), Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (Symbol: CBRL), and PerkinElmer, Inc. (Symbol: PKI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Foot Locker, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.38 on 8/2/19, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.30 on 8/2/19, and PerkinElmer, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 8/9/19. As a percentage of FL's recent stock price of $42.13, this dividend works out to approximately 0.90%, so look for shares of Foot Locker, Inc. to trade 0.90% lower - all else being equal - when FL shares open for trading on 7/18/19. Similarly, investors should look for CBRL to open 0.73% lower in price and for PKI to open 0.07% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FL, CBRL, and PKI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.61% for Foot Locker, Inc., 2.91% for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc., and 0.29% for PerkinElmer, Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Foot Locker, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.1%, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. shares are trading flat, and PerkinElmer, Inc. shares are trading flat on the day.

