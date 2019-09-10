Ex-Dividend Reminder: Fidelity National Information Services, Graphic Packaging Holding and PolyOne

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 9/12/19, Fidelity National Information Services Inc (Symbol: FIS), Graphic Packaging Holding Co (Symbol: GPK), and PolyOne Corp. (Symbol: POL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Fidelity National Information Services Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 9/27/19, Graphic Packaging Holding Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.075 on 10/5/19, and PolyOne Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.195 on 10/4/19. As a percentage of FIS's recent stock price of $130.83, this dividend works out to approximately 0.27%, so look for shares of Fidelity National Information Services Inc to trade 0.27% lower - all else being equal - when FIS shares open for trading on 9/12/19. Similarly, investors should look for GPK to open 0.55% lower in price and for POL to open 0.58% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FIS, GPK, and POL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.07% for Fidelity National Information Services Inc, 2.18% for Graphic Packaging Holding Co, and 2.31% for PolyOne Corp..

In Tuesday trading, Fidelity National Information Services Inc shares are currently down about 2.2%, Graphic Packaging Holding Co shares are up about 0.1%, and PolyOne Corp. shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

