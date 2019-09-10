Quantcast

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Fidelity National Information Services, Graphic Packaging Holding and PolyOne

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 9/12/19, Fidelity National Information Services Inc (Symbol: FIS), Graphic Packaging Holding Co (Symbol: GPK), and PolyOne Corp. (Symbol: POL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Fidelity National Information Services Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 9/27/19, Graphic Packaging Holding Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.075 on 10/5/19, and PolyOne Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.195 on 10/4/19. As a percentage of FIS's recent stock price of $130.83, this dividend works out to approximately 0.27%, so look for shares of Fidelity National Information Services Inc to trade 0.27% lower - all else being equal - when FIS shares open for trading on 9/12/19. Similarly, investors should look for GPK to open 0.55% lower in price and for POL to open 0.58% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FIS, GPK, and POL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc (Symbol: FIS) :

FIS+Dividend+History+Chart

Graphic Packaging Holding Co (Symbol: GPK) :

GPK+Dividend+History+Chart

PolyOne Corp. (Symbol: POL) :

POL+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.07% for Fidelity National Information Services Inc, 2.18% for Graphic Packaging Holding Co, and 2.31% for PolyOne Corp..

In Tuesday trading, Fidelity National Information Services Inc shares are currently down about 2.2%, Graphic Packaging Holding Co shares are up about 0.1%, and PolyOne Corp. shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

