Ex-Dividend Reminder: Federal Signal Corp., Tetra Tech and Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp.

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/13/19, Federal Signal Corp. (Symbol: FSS), Tetra Tech Inc (Symbol: TTEK), and Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (Symbol: BAH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Federal Signal Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 8/28/19, Tetra Tech Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 8/30/19, and Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 8/30/19. As a percentage of FSS's recent stock price of $30.36, this dividend works out to approximately 0.26%, so look for shares of Federal Signal Corp. to trade 0.26% lower - all else being equal - when FSS shares open for trading on 8/13/19. Similarly, investors should look for TTEK to open 0.19% lower in price and for BAH to open 0.32% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FSS, TTEK, and BAH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.05% for Federal Signal Corp., 0.75% for Tetra Tech Inc, and 1.27% for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp..

In Friday trading, Federal Signal Corp. shares are currently off about 0.7%, Tetra Tech Inc shares are down about 0.3%, and Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

