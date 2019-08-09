Ex-Dividend Reminder: Federal Signal Corp., Tetra Tech and Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp.

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/13/19, Federal Signal Corp. (Symbol: FSS), Tetra Tech Inc (Symbol: TTEK), and Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (Symbol: BAH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Federal Signal Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 8/28/19, Tetra Tech Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 8/30/19, and Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 8/30/19. As a percentage of FSS's recent stock price of $30.36, this dividend works out to approximately 0.26%, so look for shares of Federal Signal Corp. to trade 0.26% lower - all else being equal - when FSS shares open for trading on 8/13/19. Similarly, investors should look for TTEK to open 0.19% lower in price and for BAH to open 0.32% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for FSS, TTEK, and BAH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
Federal Signal Corp. (Symbol: FSS)
:
Tetra Tech Inc (Symbol: TTEK)
:
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (Symbol: BAH)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.05% for Federal Signal Corp., 0.75% for Tetra Tech Inc, and 1.27% for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp..
In Friday trading, Federal Signal Corp. shares are currently off about 0.7%, Tetra Tech Inc shares are down about 0.3%, and Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. shares are up about 0.2% on the day.
