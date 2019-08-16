Ex-Dividend Reminder: Extended Stay America, Target and Cott

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/20/19, Extended Stay America Inc (Symbol: STAY), Target Corp (Symbol: TGT), and Cott Corp (Symbol: COT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Extended Stay America Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 9/4/19, Target Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.66 on 9/10/19, and Cott Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.06 on 9/4/19. As a percentage of STAY's recent stock price of $14.19, this dividend works out to approximately 1.62%, so look for shares of Extended Stay America Inc to trade 1.62% lower - all else being equal - when STAY shares open for trading on 8/20/19. Similarly, investors should look for TGT to open 0.79% lower in price and for COT to open 0.49% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for STAY, TGT, and COT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
Extended Stay America Inc (Symbol: STAY)
: Target Corp (Symbol: TGT)
: Cott Corp (Symbol: COT)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.48% for Extended Stay America Inc, 3.16% for Target Corp, and 1.95% for Cott Corp.
In Friday trading, Extended Stay America Inc shares are currently up about 0.6%, Target Corp shares are up about 1.3%, and Cott Corp shares are up about 0.5% on the day.
