Ex-Dividend Reminder: Extended Stay America, Target and Cott

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/20/19, Extended Stay America Inc (Symbol: STAY), Target Corp (Symbol: TGT), and Cott Corp (Symbol: COT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Extended Stay America Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 9/4/19, Target Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.66 on 9/10/19, and Cott Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.06 on 9/4/19. As a percentage of STAY's recent stock price of $14.19, this dividend works out to approximately 1.62%, so look for shares of Extended Stay America Inc to trade 1.62% lower - all else being equal - when STAY shares open for trading on 8/20/19. Similarly, investors should look for TGT to open 0.79% lower in price and for COT to open 0.49% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for STAY, TGT, and COT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.48% for Extended Stay America Inc, 3.16% for Target Corp, and 1.95% for Cott Corp.

In Friday trading, Extended Stay America Inc shares are currently up about 0.6%, Target Corp shares are up about 1.3%, and Cott Corp shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

