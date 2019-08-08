Ex-Dividend Reminder: Equitrans Midstream, Allergan and Lpl Financial Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/12/19, Equitrans Midstream Corp (Symbol: ETRN), Allergan PLC (Symbol: AGN), and Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (Symbol: LPLA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Equitrans Midstream Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 8/22/19, Allergan PLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.74 on 9/13/19, and Lpl Financial Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 8/23/19. As a percentage of ETRN's recent stock price of $14.70, this dividend works out to approximately 3.06%, so look for shares of Equitrans Midstream Corp to trade 3.06% lower - all else being equal - when ETRN shares open for trading on 8/12/19. Similarly, investors should look for AGN to open 0.46% lower in price and for LPLA to open 0.33% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ETRN, AGN, and LPLA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 12.24% for Equitrans Midstream Corp, 1.86% for Allergan PLC, and 1.31% for Lpl Financial Holdings Inc.

In Thursday trading, Equitrans Midstream Corp shares are currently up about 0.8%, Allergan PLC shares are up about 0.2%, and Lpl Financial Holdings Inc shares are up about 1.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »