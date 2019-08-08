Ex-Dividend Reminder: Equitrans Midstream, Allergan and Lpl Financial Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/12/19, Equitrans Midstream Corp (Symbol: ETRN), Allergan PLC (Symbol: AGN), and Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (Symbol: LPLA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Equitrans Midstream Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 8/22/19, Allergan PLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.74 on 9/13/19, and Lpl Financial Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 8/23/19. As a percentage of ETRN's recent stock price of $14.70, this dividend works out to approximately 3.06%, so look for shares of Equitrans Midstream Corp to trade 3.06% lower - all else being equal - when ETRN shares open for trading on 8/12/19. Similarly, investors should look for AGN to open 0.46% lower in price and for LPLA to open 0.33% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for ETRN, AGN, and LPLA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
Equitrans Midstream Corp (Symbol: ETRN)
:
Allergan PLC (Symbol: AGN)
:
Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (Symbol: LPLA)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 12.24% for Equitrans Midstream Corp, 1.86% for Allergan PLC, and 1.31% for Lpl Financial Holdings Inc.
In Thursday trading, Equitrans Midstream Corp shares are currently up about 0.8%, Allergan PLC shares are up about 0.2%, and Lpl Financial Holdings Inc shares are up about 1.5% on the day.
