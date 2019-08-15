Ex-Dividend Reminder: Equinor, Energizer Holdings and Brunswick

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/19/19, Equinor ASA (Symbol: EQNR), Energizer Holdings Inc (Symbol: ENR), and Brunswick Corp. (Symbol: BC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Equinor ASA will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.26 on 8/28/19, Energizer Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 9/10/19, and Brunswick Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 9/13/19. As a percentage of EQNR's recent stock price of $16.34, this dividend works out to approximately 1.59%, so look for shares of Equinor ASA to trade 1.59% lower - all else being equal - when EQNR shares open for trading on 8/19/19. Similarly, investors should look for ENR to open 0.84% lower in price and for BC to open 0.48% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EQNR, ENR, and BC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.36% for Equinor ASA, 3.38% for Energizer Holdings Inc , and 1.90% for Brunswick Corp..

In Thursday trading, Equinor ASA shares are currently down about 0.9%, Energizer Holdings Inc shares are up about 0.6%, and Brunswick Corp. shares are off about 0.4% on the day.

