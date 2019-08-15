Ex-Dividend Reminder: Equinor, Energizer Holdings and Brunswick

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/19/19, Equinor ASA (Symbol: EQNR), Energizer Holdings Inc (Symbol: ENR), and Brunswick Corp. (Symbol: BC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Equinor ASA will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.26 on 8/28/19, Energizer Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 9/10/19, and Brunswick Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 9/13/19. As a percentage of EQNR's recent stock price of $16.34, this dividend works out to approximately 1.59%, so look for shares of Equinor ASA to trade 1.59% lower - all else being equal - when EQNR shares open for trading on 8/19/19. Similarly, investors should look for ENR to open 0.84% lower in price and for BC to open 0.48% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for EQNR, ENR, and BC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
Equinor ASA (Symbol: EQNR)
: Energizer Holdings Inc (Symbol: ENR)
: Brunswick Corp. (Symbol: BC)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.36% for Equinor ASA, 3.38% for Energizer Holdings Inc , and 1.90% for Brunswick Corp..
In Thursday trading, Equinor ASA shares are currently down about 0.9%, Energizer Holdings Inc shares are up about 0.6%, and Brunswick Corp. shares are off about 0.4% on the day.
