Quantcast

Ex-Dividend Reminder: EPR Properties, Citizens Financial Group and National Retail Properties

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/30/19, EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR), Citizens Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CFG), and National Retail Properties Inc (Symbol: NNN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. EPR Properties will pay its monthly dividend of $0.375 on 8/15/19, Citizens Financial Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 8/14/19, and National Retail Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.515 on 8/15/19. As a percentage of EPR's recent stock price of $74.67, this dividend works out to approximately 0.50%, so look for shares of EPR Properties to trade 0.50% lower - all else being equal - when EPR shares open for trading on 7/30/19. Similarly, investors should look for CFG to open 0.96% lower in price and for NNN to open 0.98% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EPR, CFG, and NNN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR) :

EPR+Dividend+History+Chart

Citizens Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CFG) :

CFG+Dividend+History+Chart

National Retail Properties Inc (Symbol: NNN) :

NNN+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.03% for EPR Properties, 3.86% for Citizens Financial Group Inc , and 3.94% for National Retail Properties Inc.

In Friday trading, EPR Properties shares are currently up about 0.8%, Citizens Financial Group Inc shares are up about 0.9%, and National Retail Properties Inc shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: EPR , CFG , NNN


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar