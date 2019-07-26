Ex-Dividend Reminder: EPR Properties, Citizens Financial Group and National Retail Properties

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/30/19, EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR), Citizens Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CFG), and National Retail Properties Inc (Symbol: NNN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. EPR Properties will pay its monthly dividend of $0.375 on 8/15/19, Citizens Financial Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 8/14/19, and National Retail Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.515 on 8/15/19. As a percentage of EPR's recent stock price of $74.67, this dividend works out to approximately 0.50%, so look for shares of EPR Properties to trade 0.50% lower - all else being equal - when EPR shares open for trading on 7/30/19. Similarly, investors should look for CFG to open 0.96% lower in price and for NNN to open 0.98% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for EPR, CFG, and NNN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR)
: Citizens Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CFG)
: National Retail Properties Inc (Symbol: NNN)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.03% for EPR Properties, 3.86% for Citizens Financial Group Inc , and 3.94% for National Retail Properties Inc.
In Friday trading, EPR Properties shares are currently up about 0.8%, Citizens Financial Group Inc shares are up about 0.9%, and National Retail Properties Inc shares are up about 0.6% on the day.
