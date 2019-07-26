Ex-Dividend Reminder: EPR Properties, Citizens Financial Group and National Retail Properties

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/30/19, EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR), Citizens Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CFG), and National Retail Properties Inc (Symbol: NNN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. EPR Properties will pay its monthly dividend of $0.375 on 8/15/19, Citizens Financial Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 8/14/19, and National Retail Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.515 on 8/15/19. As a percentage of EPR's recent stock price of $74.67, this dividend works out to approximately 0.50%, so look for shares of EPR Properties to trade 0.50% lower - all else being equal - when EPR shares open for trading on 7/30/19. Similarly, investors should look for CFG to open 0.96% lower in price and for NNN to open 0.98% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EPR, CFG, and NNN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.03% for EPR Properties, 3.86% for Citizens Financial Group Inc , and 3.94% for National Retail Properties Inc.

In Friday trading, EPR Properties shares are currently up about 0.8%, Citizens Financial Group Inc shares are up about 0.9%, and National Retail Properties Inc shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

