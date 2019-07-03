Ex-Dividend Reminder: Edison International, Quest Diagnostics and Medtronic

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/5/19, Edison International (Symbol: EIX), Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (Symbol: DGX), and Medtronic PLC (Symbol: MDT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Edison International will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.6125 on 7/31/19, Quest Diagnostics, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.53 on 7/22/19, and Medtronic PLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.54 on 7/25/19. As a percentage of EIX's recent stock price of $67.44, this dividend works out to approximately 0.91%, so look for shares of Edison International to trade 0.91% lower - all else being equal - when EIX shares open for trading on 7/5/19. Similarly, investors should look for DGX to open 0.51% lower in price and for MDT to open 0.55% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for EIX, DGX, and MDT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
Edison International (Symbol: EIX)
:
Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (Symbol: DGX)
:
Medtronic PLC (Symbol: MDT)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.63% for Edison International, 2.04% for Quest Diagnostics, Inc., and 2.20% for Medtronic PLC.
In Wednesday trading, Edison International shares are currently up about 0.4%, Quest Diagnostics, Inc. shares are up about 0.6%, and Medtronic PLC shares are up about 0.1% on the day.
