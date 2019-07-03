Ex-Dividend Reminder: Edison International, Quest Diagnostics and Medtronic

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/5/19, Edison International (Symbol: EIX), Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (Symbol: DGX), and Medtronic PLC (Symbol: MDT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Edison International will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.6125 on 7/31/19, Quest Diagnostics, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.53 on 7/22/19, and Medtronic PLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.54 on 7/25/19. As a percentage of EIX's recent stock price of $67.44, this dividend works out to approximately 0.91%, so look for shares of Edison International to trade 0.91% lower - all else being equal - when EIX shares open for trading on 7/5/19. Similarly, investors should look for DGX to open 0.51% lower in price and for MDT to open 0.55% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EIX, DGX, and MDT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.63% for Edison International, 2.04% for Quest Diagnostics, Inc., and 2.20% for Medtronic PLC.

In Wednesday trading, Edison International shares are currently up about 0.4%, Quest Diagnostics, Inc. shares are up about 0.6%, and Medtronic PLC shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

