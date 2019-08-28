Ex-Dividend Reminder: eBay, Clearway Energy and Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/30/19, eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY), Clearway Energy Inc (Symbol: CWEN), and Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (Symbol: KNX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. eBay Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 9/20/19, Clearway Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 9/17/19, and Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.06 on 9/27/19. As a percentage of EBAY's recent stock price of $38.90, this dividend works out to approximately 0.36%, so look for shares of eBay Inc. to trade 0.36% lower - all else being equal - when EBAY shares open for trading on 8/30/19. Similarly, investors should look for CWEN to open 1.15% lower in price and for KNX to open 0.19% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for EBAY, CWEN, and KNX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY)
:
Clearway Energy Inc (Symbol: CWEN)
:
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (Symbol: KNX)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.44% for eBay Inc., 4.59% for Clearway Energy Inc, and 0.76% for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.
In Wednesday trading, eBay Inc. shares are currently off about 0.3%, Clearway Energy Inc shares are up about 0.6%, and Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc shares are down about 1.1% on the day.
