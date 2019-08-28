Ex-Dividend Reminder: eBay, Clearway Energy and Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/30/19, eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY), Clearway Energy Inc (Symbol: CWEN), and Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (Symbol: KNX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. eBay Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 9/20/19, Clearway Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 9/17/19, and Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.06 on 9/27/19. As a percentage of EBAY's recent stock price of $38.90, this dividend works out to approximately 0.36%, so look for shares of eBay Inc. to trade 0.36% lower - all else being equal - when EBAY shares open for trading on 8/30/19. Similarly, investors should look for CWEN to open 1.15% lower in price and for KNX to open 0.19% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EBAY, CWEN, and KNX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.44% for eBay Inc., 4.59% for Clearway Energy Inc, and 0.76% for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.

In Wednesday trading, eBay Inc. shares are currently off about 0.3%, Clearway Energy Inc shares are up about 0.6%, and Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc shares are down about 1.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »