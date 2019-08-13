Ex-Dividend Reminder: Duke Energy, Aqua America and Bio-Techne

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/15/19, Duke Energy Corp (Symbol: DUK), Aqua America Inc (Symbol: WTR), and Bio-Techne Corp (Symbol: TECH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Duke Energy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.945 on 9/16/19, Aqua America Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2343 on 9/1/19, and Bio-Techne Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 8/30/19. As a percentage of DUK's recent stock price of $89.61, this dividend works out to approximately 1.05%, so look for shares of Duke Energy Corp to trade 1.05% lower - all else being equal - when DUK shares open for trading on 8/15/19. Similarly, investors should look for WTR to open 0.53% lower in price and for TECH to open 0.17% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DUK, WTR, and TECH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.22% for Duke Energy Corp, 2.13% for Aqua America Inc, and 0.68% for Bio-Techne Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Duke Energy Corp shares are currently up about 0.1%, Aqua America Inc shares are up about 0.1%, and Bio-Techne Corp shares are off about 0.6% on the day.

