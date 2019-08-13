Ex-Dividend Reminder: Duke Energy, Aqua America and Bio-Techne

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/15/19, Duke Energy Corp (Symbol: DUK), Aqua America Inc (Symbol: WTR), and Bio-Techne Corp (Symbol: TECH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Duke Energy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.945 on 9/16/19, Aqua America Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2343 on 9/1/19, and Bio-Techne Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 8/30/19. As a percentage of DUK's recent stock price of $89.61, this dividend works out to approximately 1.05%, so look for shares of Duke Energy Corp to trade 1.05% lower - all else being equal - when DUK shares open for trading on 8/15/19. Similarly, investors should look for WTR to open 0.53% lower in price and for TECH to open 0.17% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for DUK, WTR, and TECH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
Duke Energy Corp (Symbol: DUK)
:
Aqua America Inc (Symbol: WTR)
:
Bio-Techne Corp (Symbol: TECH)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.22% for Duke Energy Corp, 2.13% for Aqua America Inc, and 0.68% for Bio-Techne Corp.
In Tuesday trading, Duke Energy Corp shares are currently up about 0.1%, Aqua America Inc shares are up about 0.1%, and Bio-Techne Corp shares are off about 0.6% on the day.
