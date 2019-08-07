Ex-Dividend Reminder: Dolby Laboratories, Apple and National Instruments Corp.

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/9/19, Dolby Laboratories Inc (Symbol: DLB), Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), and National Instruments Corp. (Symbol: NATI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Dolby Laboratories Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 8/20/19, Apple Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.77 on 8/15/19, and National Instruments Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 9/3/19. As a percentage of DLB's recent stock price of $57.36, this dividend works out to approximately 0.33%, so look for shares of Dolby Laboratories Inc to trade 0.33% lower - all else being equal - when DLB shares open for trading on 8/9/19. Similarly, investors should look for AAPL to open 0.39% lower in price and for NATI to open 0.60% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for DLB, AAPL, and NATI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
Dolby Laboratories Inc (Symbol: DLB)
:
Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL)
:
National Instruments Corp. (Symbol: NATI)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.32% for Dolby Laboratories Inc, 1.58% for Apple Inc, and 2.38% for National Instruments Corp..
In Wednesday trading, Dolby Laboratories Inc shares are currently off about 1.9%, Apple Inc shares are down about 0.9%, and National Instruments Corp. shares are off about 0.1% on the day.
