Ex-Dividend Reminder: Dolby Laboratories, Apple and National Instruments Corp.

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/9/19, Dolby Laboratories Inc (Symbol: DLB), Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), and National Instruments Corp. (Symbol: NATI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Dolby Laboratories Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 8/20/19, Apple Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.77 on 8/15/19, and National Instruments Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 9/3/19. As a percentage of DLB's recent stock price of $57.36, this dividend works out to approximately 0.33%, so look for shares of Dolby Laboratories Inc to trade 0.33% lower - all else being equal - when DLB shares open for trading on 8/9/19. Similarly, investors should look for AAPL to open 0.39% lower in price and for NATI to open 0.60% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DLB, AAPL, and NATI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.32% for Dolby Laboratories Inc, 1.58% for Apple Inc, and 2.38% for National Instruments Corp..

In Wednesday trading, Dolby Laboratories Inc shares are currently off about 1.9%, Apple Inc shares are down about 0.9%, and National Instruments Corp. shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »