Ex-Dividend Reminder: Dana, J.M. Smucker and MSCI

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/15/19, Dana Inc (Symbol: DAN), J.M. Smucker Co. (Symbol: SJM), and MSCI Inc (Symbol: MSCI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Dana Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 9/6/19, J.M. Smucker Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.88 on 9/3/19, and MSCI Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.68 on 8/30/19. As a percentage of DAN's recent stock price of $13.42, this dividend works out to approximately 0.75%, so look for shares of Dana Inc to trade 0.75% lower - all else being equal - when DAN shares open for trading on 8/15/19. Similarly, investors should look for SJM to open 0.77% lower in price and for MSCI to open 0.31% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for DAN, SJM, and MSCI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
Dana Inc (Symbol: DAN)
:
J.M. Smucker Co. (Symbol: SJM)
:
MSCI Inc (Symbol: MSCI)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.98% for Dana Inc, 3.10% for J.M. Smucker Co., and 1.24% for MSCI Inc.
In Tuesday trading, Dana Inc shares are currently off about 0.6%, J.M. Smucker Co. shares are up about 0.1%, and MSCI Inc shares are down about 0.3% on the day.
