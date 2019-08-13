Ex-Dividend Reminder: Dana, J.M. Smucker and MSCI

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/15/19, Dana Inc (Symbol: DAN), J.M. Smucker Co. (Symbol: SJM), and MSCI Inc (Symbol: MSCI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Dana Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 9/6/19, J.M. Smucker Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.88 on 9/3/19, and MSCI Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.68 on 8/30/19. As a percentage of DAN's recent stock price of $13.42, this dividend works out to approximately 0.75%, so look for shares of Dana Inc to trade 0.75% lower - all else being equal - when DAN shares open for trading on 8/15/19. Similarly, investors should look for SJM to open 0.77% lower in price and for MSCI to open 0.31% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DAN, SJM, and MSCI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.98% for Dana Inc, 3.10% for J.M. Smucker Co., and 1.24% for MSCI Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Dana Inc shares are currently off about 0.6%, J.M. Smucker Co. shares are up about 0.1%, and MSCI Inc shares are down about 0.3% on the day.

