Ex-Dividend Reminder: CSG Systems International, ManTech International and Motorola Solutions

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 9/12/19, CSG Systems International Inc. (Symbol: CSGS), ManTech International Corp (Symbol: MANT), and Motorola Solutions Inc (Symbol: MSI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. CSG Systems International Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2225 on 9/27/19, ManTech International Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 9/27/19, and Motorola Solutions Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.57 on 10/15/19. As a percentage of CSGS's recent stock price of $52.73, this dividend works out to approximately 0.42%, so look for shares of CSG Systems International Inc. to trade 0.42% lower - all else being equal - when CSGS shares open for trading on 9/12/19. Similarly, investors should look for MANT to open 0.39% lower in price and for MSI to open 0.34% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for CSGS, MANT, and MSI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
CSG Systems International Inc. (Symbol: CSGS)
:
ManTech International Corp (Symbol: MANT)
:
Motorola Solutions Inc (Symbol: MSI)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.69% for CSG Systems International Inc., 1.56% for ManTech International Corp, and 1.35% for Motorola Solutions Inc.
In Tuesday trading, CSG Systems International Inc. shares are currently off about 0.7%, ManTech International Corp shares are up about 0.8%, and Motorola Solutions Inc shares are down about 1.5% on the day.
