Ex-Dividend Reminder: CSG Systems International, ManTech International and Motorola Solutions

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 9/12/19, CSG Systems International Inc. (Symbol: CSGS), ManTech International Corp (Symbol: MANT), and Motorola Solutions Inc (Symbol: MSI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. CSG Systems International Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2225 on 9/27/19, ManTech International Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 9/27/19, and Motorola Solutions Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.57 on 10/15/19. As a percentage of CSGS's recent stock price of $52.73, this dividend works out to approximately 0.42%, so look for shares of CSG Systems International Inc. to trade 0.42% lower - all else being equal - when CSGS shares open for trading on 9/12/19. Similarly, investors should look for MANT to open 0.39% lower in price and for MSI to open 0.34% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CSGS, MANT, and MSI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.69% for CSG Systems International Inc., 1.56% for ManTech International Corp, and 1.35% for Motorola Solutions Inc.

In Tuesday trading, CSG Systems International Inc. shares are currently off about 0.7%, ManTech International Corp shares are up about 0.8%, and Motorola Solutions Inc shares are down about 1.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »