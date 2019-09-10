Ex-Dividend Reminder: Crescent Point Energy, National Oilwell Varco and Cenovus Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 9/12/19, Crescent Point Energy Corp (Symbol: CPG), National Oilwell Varco Inc (Symbol: NOV), and Cenovus Energy Inc. (Symbol: CVE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Crescent Point Energy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 10/1/19, National Oilwell Varco Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 9/27/19, and Cenovus Energy Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 9/30/19. As a percentage of CPG's recent stock price of $3.99, this dividend works out to approximately 0.25%, so look for shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp to trade 0.25% lower - all else being equal - when CPG shares open for trading on 9/12/19. Similarly, investors should look for NOV to open 0.20% lower in price and for CVE to open 0.54% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CPG, NOV, and CVE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.00% for Crescent Point Energy Corp, 0.82% for National Oilwell Varco Inc, and 2.15% for Cenovus Energy Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Crescent Point Energy Corp shares are currently up about 2%, National Oilwell Varco Inc shares are up about 1.8%, and Cenovus Energy Inc. shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

