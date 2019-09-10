Ex-Dividend Reminder: Crescent Point Energy, National Oilwell Varco and Cenovus Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 9/12/19, Crescent Point Energy Corp (Symbol: CPG), National Oilwell Varco Inc (Symbol: NOV), and Cenovus Energy Inc. (Symbol: CVE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Crescent Point Energy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 10/1/19, National Oilwell Varco Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 9/27/19, and Cenovus Energy Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 9/30/19. As a percentage of CPG's recent stock price of $3.99, this dividend works out to approximately 0.25%, so look for shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp to trade 0.25% lower - all else being equal - when CPG shares open for trading on 9/12/19. Similarly, investors should look for NOV to open 0.20% lower in price and for CVE to open 0.54% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for CPG, NOV, and CVE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
Crescent Point Energy Corp (Symbol: CPG)
:
National Oilwell Varco Inc (Symbol: NOV)
:
Cenovus Energy Inc. (Symbol: CVE)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.00% for Crescent Point Energy Corp, 0.82% for National Oilwell Varco Inc, and 2.15% for Cenovus Energy Inc..
In Tuesday trading, Crescent Point Energy Corp shares are currently up about 2%, National Oilwell Varco Inc shares are up about 1.8%, and Cenovus Energy Inc. shares are up about 0.3% on the day.
