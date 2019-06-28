Ex-Dividend Reminder: Cousins Properties, CVB Financial and Healthcare Trust Of America

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/2/19, Cousins Properties Inc (Symbol: CUZ), CVB Financial Corp (Symbol: CVBF), and Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (Symbol: HTA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Cousins Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 7/15/19, CVB Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 7/18/19, and Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 7/11/19. As a percentage of CUZ's recent stock price of $36.21, this dividend works out to approximately 0.80%, so look for shares of Cousins Properties Inc to trade 0.80% lower - all else being equal - when CUZ shares open for trading on 7/2/19. Similarly, investors should look for CVBF to open 0.83% lower in price and for HTA to open 1.14% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CUZ, CVBF, and HTA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.20% for Cousins Properties Inc, 3.33% for CVB Financial Corp, and 4.56% for Healthcare Trust Of America Inc.

In Friday trading, Cousins Properties Inc shares are currently off about 0.2%, CVB Financial Corp shares are up about 1.9%, and Healthcare Trust Of America Inc shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

