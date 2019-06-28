Ex-Dividend Reminder: Cousins Properties, CVB Financial and Healthcare Trust Of America

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/2/19, Cousins Properties Inc (Symbol: CUZ), CVB Financial Corp (Symbol: CVBF), and Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (Symbol: HTA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Cousins Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 7/15/19, CVB Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 7/18/19, and Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 7/11/19. As a percentage of CUZ's recent stock price of $36.21, this dividend works out to approximately 0.80%, so look for shares of Cousins Properties Inc to trade 0.80% lower - all else being equal - when CUZ shares open for trading on 7/2/19. Similarly, investors should look for CVBF to open 0.83% lower in price and for HTA to open 1.14% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for CUZ, CVBF, and HTA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
Cousins Properties Inc (Symbol: CUZ)
: CVB Financial Corp (Symbol: CVBF)
: Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (Symbol: HTA)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.20% for Cousins Properties Inc, 3.33% for CVB Financial Corp, and 4.56% for Healthcare Trust Of America Inc.
In Friday trading, Cousins Properties Inc shares are currently off about 0.2%, CVB Financial Corp shares are up about 1.9%, and Healthcare Trust Of America Inc shares are up about 0.5% on the day.
