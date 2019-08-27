Ex-Dividend Reminder: Copa Holdings, Aircastle and Fortive

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/29/19, Copa Holdings S.A. (Symbol: CPA), Aircastle Ltd. (Symbol: AYR), and Fortive Corp (Symbol: FTV) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Copa Holdings S.A. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.65 on 9/13/19, Aircastle Ltd. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 9/16/19, and Fortive Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 9/27/19. As a percentage of CPA's recent stock price of $102.28, this dividend works out to approximately 0.64%, so look for shares of Copa Holdings S.A. to trade 0.64% lower - all else being equal - when CPA shares open for trading on 8/29/19. Similarly, investors should look for AYR to open 1.40% lower in price and for FTV to open 0.10% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for CPA, AYR, and FTV, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
Copa Holdings S.A. (Symbol: CPA)
:
Aircastle Ltd. (Symbol: AYR)
:
Fortive Corp (Symbol: FTV)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.54% for Copa Holdings S.A., 5.60% for Aircastle Ltd., and 0.40% for Fortive Corp.
In Tuesday trading, Copa Holdings S.A. shares are currently up about 2.2%, Aircastle Ltd. shares are up about 0.9%, and Fortive Corp shares are up about 1.3% on the day.
