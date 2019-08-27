Ex-Dividend Reminder: Copa Holdings, Aircastle and Fortive

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/29/19, Copa Holdings S.A. (Symbol: CPA), Aircastle Ltd. (Symbol: AYR), and Fortive Corp (Symbol: FTV) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Copa Holdings S.A. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.65 on 9/13/19, Aircastle Ltd. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 9/16/19, and Fortive Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 9/27/19. As a percentage of CPA's recent stock price of $102.28, this dividend works out to approximately 0.64%, so look for shares of Copa Holdings S.A. to trade 0.64% lower - all else being equal - when CPA shares open for trading on 8/29/19. Similarly, investors should look for AYR to open 1.40% lower in price and for FTV to open 0.10% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CPA, AYR, and FTV, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.54% for Copa Holdings S.A., 5.60% for Aircastle Ltd., and 0.40% for Fortive Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Copa Holdings S.A. shares are currently up about 2.2%, Aircastle Ltd. shares are up about 0.9%, and Fortive Corp shares are up about 1.3% on the day.

