Ex-Dividend Reminder: Conagra Brands, Tompkins Financial and Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/29/19, Conagra Brands Inc (Symbol: CAG), Tompkins Financial Corp (Symbol: TMP), and Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (Symbol: BLX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Conagra Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2125 on 8/29/19, Tompkins Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 8/15/19, and Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.385 on 8/14/19. As a percentage of CAG's recent stock price of $28.59, this dividend works out to approximately 0.74%, so look for shares of Conagra Brands Inc to trade 0.74% lower - all else being equal - when CAG shares open for trading on 7/29/19. Similarly, investors should look for TMP to open 0.63% lower in price and for BLX to open 1.79% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for CAG, TMP, and BLX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
Conagra Brands Inc (Symbol: CAG)
:
Tompkins Financial Corp (Symbol: TMP)
:
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (Symbol: BLX)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.97% for Conagra Brands Inc, 2.52% for Tompkins Financial Corp, and 7.16% for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A..
In Thursday trading, Conagra Brands Inc shares are currently down about 0.1%, Tompkins Financial Corp shares are down about 0.3%, and Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. shares are up about 0.1% on the day.
