Ex-Dividend Reminder: Conagra Brands, Tompkins Financial and Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/29/19, Conagra Brands Inc (Symbol: CAG), Tompkins Financial Corp (Symbol: TMP), and Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (Symbol: BLX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Conagra Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2125 on 8/29/19, Tompkins Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 8/15/19, and Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.385 on 8/14/19. As a percentage of CAG's recent stock price of $28.59, this dividend works out to approximately 0.74%, so look for shares of Conagra Brands Inc to trade 0.74% lower - all else being equal - when CAG shares open for trading on 7/29/19. Similarly, investors should look for TMP to open 0.63% lower in price and for BLX to open 1.79% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CAG, TMP, and BLX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.97% for Conagra Brands Inc, 2.52% for Tompkins Financial Corp, and 7.16% for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A..

In Thursday trading, Conagra Brands Inc shares are currently down about 0.1%, Tompkins Financial Corp shares are down about 0.3%, and Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

