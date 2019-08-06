Ex-Dividend Reminder: Columbus McKinnon Corp., Rio Tinto and Sonoco Products

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/8/19, Columbus McKinnon Corp. (Symbol: CMCO), Rio Tinto plc (Symbol: RIO), and Sonoco Products Co. (Symbol: SON) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Columbus McKinnon Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.06 on 8/19/19, Rio Tinto plc will pay its semi-annual dividend of $1.51 on 9/19/19, and Sonoco Products Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.43 on 9/10/19. As a percentage of CMCO's recent stock price of $36.63, this dividend works out to approximately 0.16%, so look for shares of Columbus McKinnon Corp. to trade 0.16% lower - all else being equal - when CMCO shares open for trading on 8/8/19. Similarly, investors should look for RIO to open 2.88% lower in price and for SON to open 0.73% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CMCO, RIO, and SON, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.66% for Columbus McKinnon Corp. , 5.77% for Rio Tinto plc, and 2.93% for Sonoco Products Co..

In Tuesday trading, Columbus McKinnon Corp. shares are currently up about 1.1%, Rio Tinto plc shares are up about 0.4%, and Sonoco Products Co. shares are up about 1.2% on the day.

