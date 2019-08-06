Ex-Dividend Reminder: Columbus McKinnon Corp., Rio Tinto and Sonoco Products

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/8/19, Columbus McKinnon Corp. (Symbol: CMCO), Rio Tinto plc (Symbol: RIO), and Sonoco Products Co. (Symbol: SON) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Columbus McKinnon Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.06 on 8/19/19, Rio Tinto plc will pay its semi-annual dividend of $1.51 on 9/19/19, and Sonoco Products Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.43 on 9/10/19. As a percentage of CMCO's recent stock price of $36.63, this dividend works out to approximately 0.16%, so look for shares of Columbus McKinnon Corp. to trade 0.16% lower - all else being equal - when CMCO shares open for trading on 8/8/19. Similarly, investors should look for RIO to open 2.88% lower in price and for SON to open 0.73% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for CMCO, RIO, and SON, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
Columbus McKinnon Corp. (Symbol: CMCO)
: Rio Tinto plc (Symbol: RIO)
: Sonoco Products Co. (Symbol: SON)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.66% for Columbus McKinnon Corp. , 5.77% for Rio Tinto plc, and 2.93% for Sonoco Products Co..
In Tuesday trading, Columbus McKinnon Corp. shares are currently up about 1.1%, Rio Tinto plc shares are up about 0.4%, and Sonoco Products Co. shares are up about 1.2% on the day.
Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »