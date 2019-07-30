Ex-Dividend Reminder: CMS Energy, Pfizer and Atlantic Union Bankshares

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/1/19, CMS Energy Corp (Symbol: CMS), Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE), and Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (Symbol: AUB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. CMS Energy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3825 on 8/30/19, Pfizer Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 9/3/19, and Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 8/16/19. As a percentage of CMS's recent stock price of $59.30, this dividend works out to approximately 0.65%, so look for shares of CMS Energy Corp to trade 0.65% lower - all else being equal - when CMS shares open for trading on 8/1/19. Similarly, investors should look for PFE to open 0.90% lower in price and for AUB to open 0.67% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CMS, PFE, and AUB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.58% for CMS Energy Corp, 3.62% for Pfizer Inc, and 2.69% for Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp.

In Tuesday trading, CMS Energy Corp shares are currently up about 0.2%, Pfizer Inc shares are down about 4%, and Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp shares are off about 0.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »