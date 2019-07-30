Ex-Dividend Reminder: CMS Energy, Pfizer and Atlantic Union Bankshares

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/1/19, CMS Energy Corp (Symbol: CMS), Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE), and Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (Symbol: AUB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. CMS Energy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3825 on 8/30/19, Pfizer Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 9/3/19, and Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 8/16/19. As a percentage of CMS's recent stock price of $59.30, this dividend works out to approximately 0.65%, so look for shares of CMS Energy Corp to trade 0.65% lower - all else being equal - when CMS shares open for trading on 8/1/19. Similarly, investors should look for PFE to open 0.90% lower in price and for AUB to open 0.67% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for CMS, PFE, and AUB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
CMS Energy Corp (Symbol: CMS)
:
Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE)
:
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (Symbol: AUB)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.58% for CMS Energy Corp, 3.62% for Pfizer Inc, and 2.69% for Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp.
In Tuesday trading, CMS Energy Corp shares are currently up about 0.2%, Pfizer Inc shares are down about 4%, and Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp shares are off about 0.6% on the day.
