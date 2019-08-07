Ex-Dividend Reminder: Chemed Corp, Carlyle Group LP and Cohen & Steers

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/9/19, Chemed Corp (Symbol: CHE), Carlyle Group LP (Symbol: CG), and Cohen & Steers Inc (Symbol: CNS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Chemed Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 9/3/19, Carlyle Group LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.43 on 8/19/19, and Cohen & Steers Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 8/22/19. As a percentage of CHE's recent stock price of $412.36, this dividend works out to approximately 0.08%, so look for shares of Chemed Corp to trade 0.08% lower - all else being equal - when CHE shares open for trading on 8/9/19. Similarly, investors should look for CG to open 1.89% lower in price and for CNS to open 0.72% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CHE, CG, and CNS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.31% for Chemed Corp, 7.55% for Carlyle Group LP , and 2.87% for Cohen & Steers Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Chemed Corp shares are currently down about 0.5%, Carlyle Group LP shares are down about 2.5%, and Cohen & Steers Inc shares are down about 1.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »