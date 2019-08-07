Ex-Dividend Reminder: Chemed Corp, Carlyle Group LP and Cohen & Steers

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/9/19, Chemed Corp (Symbol: CHE), Carlyle Group LP (Symbol: CG), and Cohen & Steers Inc (Symbol: CNS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Chemed Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 9/3/19, Carlyle Group LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.43 on 8/19/19, and Cohen & Steers Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 8/22/19. As a percentage of CHE's recent stock price of $412.36, this dividend works out to approximately 0.08%, so look for shares of Chemed Corp to trade 0.08% lower - all else being equal - when CHE shares open for trading on 8/9/19. Similarly, investors should look for CG to open 1.89% lower in price and for CNS to open 0.72% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for CHE, CG, and CNS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
Chemed Corp (Symbol: CHE)
:
Carlyle Group LP (Symbol: CG)
:
Cohen & Steers Inc (Symbol: CNS)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.31% for Chemed Corp, 7.55% for Carlyle Group LP , and 2.87% for Cohen & Steers Inc.
In Wednesday trading, Chemed Corp shares are currently down about 0.5%, Carlyle Group LP shares are down about 2.5%, and Cohen & Steers Inc shares are down about 1.2% on the day.
Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »