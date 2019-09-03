Ex-Dividend Reminder: C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Mueller Industries and Waste Management

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 9/5/19, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (Symbol: CHRW), Mueller Industries Inc (Symbol: MLI), and Waste Management, Inc. (Symbol: WM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 9/30/19, Mueller Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 9/20/19, and Waste Management, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.5125 on 9/20/19. As a percentage of CHRW's recent stock price of $84.49, this dividend works out to approximately 0.59%, so look for shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. to trade 0.59% lower - all else being equal - when CHRW shares open for trading on 9/5/19. Similarly, investors should look for MLI to open 0.38% lower in price and for WM to open 0.43% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CHRW, MLI, and WM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.37% for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., 1.52% for Mueller Industries Inc, and 1.72% for Waste Management, Inc. .

In Tuesday trading, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.4%, Mueller Industries Inc shares are up about 0.7%, and Waste Management, Inc. shares are trading flat on the day.

