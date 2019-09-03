Ex-Dividend Reminder: C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Mueller Industries and Waste Management

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 9/5/19, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (Symbol: CHRW), Mueller Industries Inc (Symbol: MLI), and Waste Management, Inc. (Symbol: WM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 9/30/19, Mueller Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 9/20/19, and Waste Management, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.5125 on 9/20/19. As a percentage of CHRW's recent stock price of $84.49, this dividend works out to approximately 0.59%, so look for shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. to trade 0.59% lower - all else being equal - when CHRW shares open for trading on 9/5/19. Similarly, investors should look for MLI to open 0.38% lower in price and for WM to open 0.43% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for CHRW, MLI, and WM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (Symbol: CHRW)
: Mueller Industries Inc (Symbol: MLI)
: Waste Management, Inc. (Symbol: WM)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.37% for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., 1.52% for Mueller Industries Inc, and 1.72% for Waste Management, Inc. .
In Tuesday trading, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.4%, Mueller Industries Inc shares are up about 0.7%, and Waste Management, Inc. shares are trading flat on the day.
