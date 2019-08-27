Ex-Dividend Reminder: CenturyLink, CSX and Dover

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/29/19, CenturyLink Inc (Symbol: CTL), CSX Corp (Symbol: CSX), and Dover Corp (Symbol: DOV) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. CenturyLink Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 9/13/19, CSX Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 9/13/19, and Dover Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.49 on 9/16/19. As a percentage of CTL's recent stock price of $11.60, this dividend works out to approximately 2.16%, so look for shares of CenturyLink Inc to trade 2.16% lower - all else being equal - when CTL shares open for trading on 8/29/19. Similarly, investors should look for CSX to open 0.37% lower in price and for DOV to open 0.55% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CTL, CSX, and DOV, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 8.62% for CenturyLink Inc, 1.47% for CSX Corp, and 2.19% for Dover Corp.

In Tuesday trading, CenturyLink Inc shares are currently trading flat, CSX Corp shares are up about 0.7%, and Dover Corp shares are up about 1% on the day.

