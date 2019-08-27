Ex-Dividend Reminder: CenturyLink, CSX and Dover

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/29/19, CenturyLink Inc (Symbol: CTL), CSX Corp (Symbol: CSX), and Dover Corp (Symbol: DOV) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. CenturyLink Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 9/13/19, CSX Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 9/13/19, and Dover Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.49 on 9/16/19. As a percentage of CTL's recent stock price of $11.60, this dividend works out to approximately 2.16%, so look for shares of CenturyLink Inc to trade 2.16% lower - all else being equal - when CTL shares open for trading on 8/29/19. Similarly, investors should look for CSX to open 0.37% lower in price and for DOV to open 0.55% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for CTL, CSX, and DOV, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
CenturyLink Inc (Symbol: CTL)
:
CSX Corp (Symbol: CSX)
:
Dover Corp (Symbol: DOV)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 8.62% for CenturyLink Inc, 1.47% for CSX Corp, and 2.19% for Dover Corp.
In Tuesday trading, CenturyLink Inc shares are currently trading flat, CSX Corp shares are up about 0.7%, and Dover Corp shares are up about 1% on the day.
