Ex-Dividend Reminder: Caterpillar, AZZ and Graco

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/19/19, Caterpillar Inc. (Symbol: CAT), AZZ Inc (Symbol: AZZ), and Graco Inc (Symbol: GGG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Caterpillar Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.03 on 8/20/19, AZZ Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 8/5/19, and Graco Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 8/7/19. As a percentage of CAT's recent stock price of $136.73, this dividend works out to approximately 0.75%, so look for shares of Caterpillar Inc. to trade 0.75% lower - all else being equal - when CAT shares open for trading on 7/19/19. Similarly, investors should look for AZZ to open 0.37% lower in price and for GGG to open 0.32% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for CAT, AZZ, and GGG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
Caterpillar Inc. (Symbol: CAT)
:
AZZ Inc (Symbol: AZZ)
:
Graco Inc (Symbol: GGG)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.01% for Caterpillar Inc., 1.47% for AZZ Inc, and 1.26% for Graco Inc.
In Wednesday trading, Caterpillar Inc. shares are currently off about 1.7%, AZZ Inc shares are trading flat, and Graco Inc shares are down about 0.7% on the day.
