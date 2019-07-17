Ex-Dividend Reminder: Caterpillar, AZZ and Graco

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/19/19, Caterpillar Inc. (Symbol: CAT), AZZ Inc (Symbol: AZZ), and Graco Inc (Symbol: GGG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Caterpillar Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.03 on 8/20/19, AZZ Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 8/5/19, and Graco Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 8/7/19. As a percentage of CAT's recent stock price of $136.73, this dividend works out to approximately 0.75%, so look for shares of Caterpillar Inc. to trade 0.75% lower - all else being equal - when CAT shares open for trading on 7/19/19. Similarly, investors should look for AZZ to open 0.37% lower in price and for GGG to open 0.32% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CAT, AZZ, and GGG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.01% for Caterpillar Inc., 1.47% for AZZ Inc, and 1.26% for Graco Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Caterpillar Inc. shares are currently off about 1.7%, AZZ Inc shares are trading flat, and Graco Inc shares are down about 0.7% on the day.

